Capital gains tax exclusions haven’t changed in nearly 30 years, and millions of homeowners now have gains above these thresholds.

Raising the capital gains tax exclusion could cut taxes for millions of homeowners across the country and spur sales in the frozen housing market, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has thrown its support behind the measure.

Earlier this week, the Chamber explicitly endorsed the More Homes on the Market Act as one of three bipartisan housing-tax proposals it wants Congress to consider going forward. California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Panetta reintroduced the bipartisan measure in February 2025, two years after he and Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Mike Kelly first introduced it.

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A companion bill was introduced in the Senate in December 2025 by Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn and a bipartisan group of senators. The measure would double the current capital gains exclusion from $250,000 to $500,000 for single filers and from $500,000 to $1 million for married couples filing jointly, and index those amounts for inflation going forward.

In its endorsement of the stalled measure on Monday, the Chamber argued that the existing capital-gains thresholds can discourage people from moving even when their family, health or employment circumstances would otherwise lead them to sell, squeezing the country’s already tight supply of homes.

“Capital gains taxes tend to distort housing choices by discouraging individuals from selling their homes because of changing family or health circumstances,” the Chamber wrote. The bill, it said, represents a “reasonable, cost-effective solution” to unlock existing-home inventory and give some relief to Americans struggling with the ongoing housing affordability crisis. What Would the Bill Actually Do?

Panetta’s bill would amend the Internal Revenue Code to increase the amount of gain from the sale of a principal residence that can be excluded from taxable income. In practical terms, the proposal would double the existing home-sale capital-gains exclusion, which has not been increased since 1997. The Senate version of the bill is almost identical.

The two versions of the bill have gained broad support, picking up 186 sponsors and cosponsors in Congress, as lawmakers try to improve affordability in the U.S. housing market. But the move is also fraught; according to a 2025 congressional analysis, the measure could lead to a loss of $46.4 billion in tax revenues for the government. Where Long-Term Homeowners Stand to Benefit Most?

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The National Association of Realtors , which has also expressed support for the bill, said that unleashing existing inventory on the market could help increase the supply of homes faster than much-needed new construction. Approximately 85 percent of housing transactions involve existing homes, according to the association.

Because the capital gains tax exclusion was set in 1997 and has not changed since then, the gap between home prices and capital gains limit has grown substantially over the past thirty years or so.

“A growing number of homeowners now have capital gains exceeding the current exclusion thresholds,” NAR wrote in a recent report. Based on homeowner tenure patterns and historical home price appreciation, NAR estimates that 25.4 million homeowners now hold gains exceeding $250,000, while about 8 million homeowners hold gains exceeding $500,000. When the current capital gains limits are applied, NAR estimates that about 13.1 million homeowners, or 15 percent of all owner-occupied households, already have gains above these thresholds.

The largest housing markets—California, Florida, New York and Texas—have the greatest number of homeowners sitting on substantial unrealized gains. But as a share of homeowners, the highest concentrations are in states that have experienced sustained home-price growth over many years. West Coast markets and parts of the Northeast stand out, with the largest shares of homeowners whose gains exceed the $250,000 and $500,000 thresholds.

Based on current home values, Hawaii has the highest share of homeowners currently exposed, at 51.3 percent, followed by California at 43.6 percent and the District of Columbia at 36.2 percent. Rounding out the top 10 are Massachusetts , Washington , New York , Colorado , Utah , Rhode Island and New Jersey .

Raising the capital gains exclusion would potentially benefit homeowners in these parts of the country, where decades of home-price appreciation have pushed a relatively high proportion of owners above the current threshold. But over time, if the existing exclusions are not changed, millions more homeowners may pass the thresholds, according to NAR.

Researchers at the company calculated three different home-price-growth scenarios: one where every home’s estimated current value is increased by 10 percent; one where it is increased by 20 percent; and one where it is increased by 30 percent. The number of homeowners potentially exposed to capital-gains taxes could more than double from 13.1 million today to 27.2 million if home prices rise by 30 percent, with exposure reaching 17.5 million after a 10 percent increase and 22.1 million after a 20 percent increase.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Matthew Robinson and Emma Lee-Sangwhich has thrown its support behind the measure. California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Panetta reintroduced the bipartisan measure in February 2025, two years after he and Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Mike Kelly first introduced it.

A companion bill was introduced in the Senate in December 2025 by Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn and a bipartisan group of senators. The measure would double the current capital gains exclusion from $250,000 to $500,000 for single filers and from $500,000 to $1 million for married couples filing jointly, and index those amounts for inflation going forward.

In its endorsement of the stalled measure on Monday, the Chamber argued that the existing capital-gains thresholds can discourage people from moving even when their family, health or employment circumstances would otherwise lead them to sell, squeezing the country’s already tight supply of homes.

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“Capital gains taxes tend to distort housing choices by discouraging individuals from selling their homes because of changing family or health circumstances,” the Chamber wrote. The bill, it said, represents a “reasonable, cost-effective solution” to unlock existing-home inventory and give some relief to Americans struggling with the ongoing housing affordability crisis. Panetta’s bill would amend the Internal Revenue Code to increase the amount of gain from the sale of a principal residence that can be excluded from taxable income.

In practical terms, the proposal would double the existing home-sale capital-gains exclusion, which has not been increased since 1997. The Senate version of the bill is almost identical. The two versions of the bill have gained broad support, picking up 186 sponsors and cosponsors in Congress, as lawmakers try to improve affordability in the U.S. housing market.

But the move is also fraught; according toThe National Association of Realtors , which has also expressed support for the bill, said that unleashing existing inventory on the marketthe supply of homes faster than much-needed new construction. Approximately 85 percent of housing transactions involve existing homes, according to the association.

Because the capital gains tax exclusion was set in 1997 and has not changed since then, the gap between home prices and capital gains limit has grown substantially over the past thirty years or so.

“A growing number of homeowners now have capital gains exceeding the current exclusion thresholds,” NAR wrote in a recent report. Based on homeowner tenure patterns and historical home price appreciation, NAR estimates that 25.4 million homeowners now hold gains exceeding $250,000, while about 8 million homeowners hold gains exceeding $500,000.

When the current capital gains limits are applied, NAR estimates that about 13.1 million homeowners, or 15 percent of allThe largest housing markets—California, Florida, New York and Texas—have the greatest number of homeowners sitting on substantial unrealized gains. But as a share of homeowners, the highest concentrations are in states that have experienced sustained home-price growth over many years.

West Coast markets and parts of the Northeast stand out, with the largest shares of homeowners whose gains exceed the $250,000 and $500,000 thresholds. Based on current home values, Hawaii has the highest share of homeowners currently exposed, at 51.3 percent, followed by California at 43.6 percent and the District of Columbia at 36.2 percent.

Rounding out the top 10 are Massachusetts , Washington , New York , Colorado , Utah , Rhode Island and New Jersey . Raising the capital gains exclusion would potentially benefit homeowners in these parts of the country, where decades of home-price appreciation have pushed a relatively high proportion of owners above the current threshold.

But over time, if the existing exclusions are not changed, millions more homeowners may pass the thresholds, according to NAR. Researchers at the company calculated three different home-price-growth scenarios: one where every home’s estimated current value is increased by 10 percent; one where it is increased by 20 percent; and one where it is increased by 30 percent.

The number of homeowners potentially exposed to capital-gains taxes could more than double from 13.1 million today to 27.2 million if home prices rise by 30 percent, with exposure reaching 17.5 million after a 10 percent increase and 22.1 million after a 20 percent increase.