Map shows where data centers are being built in drought-hit areas

New data centers are being built in parts of the U.S. facing historic drought, raising concerns about water supply in already strained areas.

concerns about water supplies More than 60 percent of the U.S. is currently experiencing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, while unusually warm weather and growing.

At the same time, the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is driving a surge in new data center construction—facilities that can consume millions of gallons of water every day. There are now more than 5,000 data centers across the U.S., according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, with dozens more under construction as major technology companies race to expand AI capabilities.shows more than 50 data centers are currently under construction across the country.

A significant number are located in the drought-prone South.has mapped the projects listed in the Brockovich database against U.S. Drought Monitor data to identify which facilities are being developed in areas already experiencing drought conditions. The findings show eight new data centers under construction in Texas, alongside projects in Louisiana and Mississippi, with several located in areas currently New facilities are also planned across Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia—states where large areas are experiencing severe or exceptional drought conditions.

There are also multiple projects underway in the Northeast and Midwest, including in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois, though many of those regions currently face fewer drought pressures.that"many Southern states are attractive for data center development because of land availability, tax incentives, and growing power infrastructure.

" However, she warned those same regions are increasingly vulnerable to heat stress and water shortages. "Higher ambient temperatures increase cooling requirements, which can further raise both water and electricity demand simultaneously," she said. "This could create complex tensions around resource allocation, grid reliability, and long-term sustainability planning, especially in fast-growing regions already facing infrastructure strain.

"Large data centers can use up to 5 million gallons of water in a single day, which is equivalent to the water use of a town populated by between 10,000 to 50,000 people, according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute. One report estimated that U.S. data centers collectively consume nearly 450 million gallons of water daily and more than 160 billion gallons annually.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, have also estimated that generating a 100-word AI response can consume roughly one bottle of water through cooling and electricity use. Data centers require vast amounts of water because the powerful computer systems inside generate enormous amounts of heat.

“This power dissipation generates heat that must be extracted from the system,” Benjamin Lee, a professor of computer and information science at the University of Pennsylvania, told “In such places, data centers would compete with other residential and commercial uses of limited water supplies. ” Lee added that drought conditions combined with extreme heat can increase cooling needs even further, potentially driving water consumption even higher.

Coskun warned that data center growth could also place additional strain on groundwater systems and municipal infrastructure. Researchers have also raised concerns that the environmental burden of data centers is not distributed evenly. According to the Harvard Science Review, data center development disproportionately affects working-class, Black and Latino communities.

In Bessemer, Alabama, community opposition temporarily halted construction of a data center that was projected to require 2 million gallons of water per day—roughly enough to supply two-thirds of the city’s population. In California, the same report found that roughly 82 percent of data centers are located in communities already suffering from poor air quality, while many are situated in neighborhoods with particularly high levels of diesel pollution.

Lee said data centers can be cooled using systems that consume less water, but those approaches often require more electricity. As AI demand continues to surge, researchers warn that data centers could place increasing pressure on already strained water systems unless companies adopt more sustainable cooling technologies and carefully consider where future facilities are built.

Without stronger oversight and long-term planning, experts say the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure could deepen water shortages and environmental inequalities in the communities hosting the facilities.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York, New Jersey investigating FIFA ahead of World Cup: Here's whyThe probe comes as complaints mount over soaring prices and allegations that fans were misled about the seats they purchased.

Read more »

New map shows Colorado’s wolves remained in northwestern part of state in past monthWildlife officials recorded wolves’ activity from along the Wyoming border near Steamboat Springs to as far south as Gunnison. Their territory extended west to near Grand Junction and east to Vail Pass.

Read more »

Susan Boyle drops hint at new project with glamorous new look and 'new era' teaseSusan Boyle has dropped yet another hint that she is gearing up to announce a brand new project with her latest post - after showing off a glamorous new look and teasing the start of a 'new era'. The singer, 65, has been hailed as a national treasure ever since she delivered a history-making performance of I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

Read more »

RNC and NRCC file lawsuit defending Missouri's new congressional map against Democratic challengesThe RNC and NRCC filed a lawsuit defending Missouri's new congressional map, claiming Democrats are trying to use courts to rig districts in their favor.

Read more »