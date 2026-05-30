Map shows states where Trump's approval rating has crashed most

The president is underwater in many key swing states, signaling a shift in the battlegrounds that often decide national elections.

of registered voters, based on more than 107,000 responses collected between January 20, 2025, and May 26, 2026. To measure change over time,from Trump’s first day in office with the latest estimates, with net approval calculated as approve minus disapprove.

Because the tracker uses continuous surveying and statistical modeling, the results reflect smoothed trends rather than a single snapshot. Every state in the tracker shows a decline in Trump’s net approval since the start of his second term—but the steepest falls are concentrated in a mix of Republican strongholds and key battlegrounds.by state at the start of his second term with the latest Civiqs estimate.

And you can search your state to see how approval has shifted since the start of the term. The sharpest changes occur where states flip from positive net approval to negative, or where early pro‑Trump margins have narrowed sharply. The divide is even clearer when you break the tracker down by age, education and party. The largest declines in net approval highlight just how much ground Trump has lost since taking office.

+18 → -4 +31 → +10 +8 → -11 Just outside the top tier, Idaho, Tennessee and Montana also fall by 19 points, while Kansas and West Virginia are down 18 points. These numbers point to a simple shift: states that began the term with comfortable pro‑Trump margins now look far less secure—and in several cases have slipped into negative territory. Wyoming remains Trump’s strongest state, but even there the margin has narrowed sharply.

Kentucky, meanwhile, has dropped from solidly positive to dead even, illustrating how quickly the landscape has shifted. The movement is most politically significant in battleground states, where relatively small changes can have outsized consequences. +8 → -11 Elsewhere, states like Pennsylvania and North Carolina remain competitive but show further slippage compared to the start of the term.

The pattern reinforces a broader reality: Trump is now underwater in many of the states that typically decide national elections, even if the margins are not yet overwhelming. Trump’s support remains strongest across much of the Republican map, but the margins are noticeably narrower than they were at the start of his presidency. States such as Oklahoma, Idaho, Tennessee and Montana still show positive net approval, yet each has lost close to 20 points since January 2025.

Even in deeply conservative Wyoming, the country’s most pro‑Trump state, the net advantage has been cut by more than half. That suggests his base remains intact—but less dominant than it was at the outset of the second term. In Democratic-leaning states, Trump started his term with sharply negative ratings, and those numbers have generally worsened further.

States like California, New York and Massachusetts all register deeper negative net approval today than at the start of the term, though the scale of change is smaller than in red states simply because there was less room to fall. Here, the story is less about dramatic movement and more about entrenched opposition becoming even more firmly embedded. Across the states with the biggest declines, one pattern stands out: approval is down, and disapproval is up—often by similar margins.

Disapproval has risen by roughly 8 to 11 points That two-way movement matters. It means the drop is not just about waning enthusiasm; it reflects a broader shift in voter sentiment. Net: +47 → +22 When both sides move at once, net approval can fall quickly—and across the country, that is exactly what has happened. Taken together, the data show a political map that still looks familiar in structure but weaker in strength.

Trump’s best states remain his best states. His weakest states remain firmly opposed. But across the board, the margins have shifted downward. At the start of his second term, Trump held clear positive net approval across much of the Republican map and was competitive in several battlegrounds.

More than a year later, many of those same states are now narrowly positive, evenly split or clearly negative. The result is a landscape where the dividing lines are unchanged—but the ground beneath them has moved. The White House has dismissed the significance of recent polling, instead pointing to Trump’s 2024 election victory as the clearest measure of public support.

Spokesperson Davis Ingle has repeatedly cited the nearly 80 million Americans who voted for Trump as evidence of the administration’s mandate, framing that result as the overriding verdict on its agenda. In a response that the White House has consistently used, Ingle said the administration remains focused on economic priorities such as jobs, inflation and housing affordability, while arguing that the impact of the president’s policies will become clearer over time.





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