Ukraine said it struck the Savasleyka air base in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

A map shows how far inside Russia a Ukrainian long-range attack reached in a strike which Kyiv said damaged five Russian aircraft. Ukraine's General Staff said that its forces struck an airbase in the Nizhny Novgorod region, east of Moscow, overnight Tuesday.

Pro-war bloggers disparaged Russia's air defense lapses, with one Telegram channel noting that in one month, Kyiv had increased its strike range on air bases by over 100 miles. Moscow has not commented on the strike and Newsweek has contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment. Where Did Ukraine Strike? The Ukrainian General Staff said that overnight Tuesday, Ukrainian forces struck the Savasleyka Air Base in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast which is around roughly 420 miles from the international border.

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The airbase used for the 3958th Aviation Base, equipped with the Mikoyan MiG-31 interceptor aircraft, had been hit by Ukrainian forces in August. In a Telegram post, Ukraine's forces said that "five aircraft used by the Russians to terrorize Ukrainian civilians were hit at the Savasleyka airfield.