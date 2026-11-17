Map shows how a hypothetical Iranian dirty bomb could affect D.C., though officials say no threat is credible.

Newsweek has explored a hypothetical scenario, examining what would happen in the event of an Iranian "dirty bomb" attack on Washington, D.C. and how it would affect the U.S. capital.

The White House has stressed there are currently "no credible threats to the homeland" after intelligence suggested Iran could be exploring the possibility of using the radioactive device or chemical weapon. Officials continue to assess the credibility of the intelligence and whether Iran would have the personnel and capability needed to carry out such a plot. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told Newsweek on Monday that officials are continuing to "monitor any and all potential threats.

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" Newsweek reached out to Iran’s Mission to the United Nations and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London, for comment. A spokesperson for the mission told CNN that Tehran considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be “wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard. ” The Iranian embassy in London did not immediately respond to Newsweek's request for comment.

They have only responded to say they received the request and have raised it with the authorities in Iran. The map accompanying this article is an educational visualization illustrating how a hypothetical dirty bomb detonation near the White House could affect Washington, D.C. It is not a threat assessment or prediction.

The actual impact of any radiological dispersal device would depend on a range of factors, including the radioactive material used, weather conditions, wind direction and the strength of the conventional explosive. A Dirty Bomb Is a 'Weapon of Mass Disruption' A “dirty bomb” is a combination of an explosive with radioactive material. When detonated, the explosion scatters radioactive particles into the environment.

Unlike a nuclear weapon, a dirty bomb does not trigger a nuclear chain reaction and does not produce a city-destroying blast. The resulting explosion would be similar in scale to a conventional bomb, but would also create radioactive contamination. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission describes a dirty bomb as a "weapon of mass disruption" rather than a weapon of mass destruction. The aim is not widespread devastation but contamination, fear, economic disruption and the costly cleanup of affected areas.

Experts generally agree the hypothetical explosion would likely cause more immediate injuries than the radiation itself. Those closest to the blast could suffer injuries from debris, burns and the shockwave, while radioactive material dispersed into the air could contaminate nearby streets, buildings and public spaces. Depending on the type and quantity of radioactive material involved, some exposed individuals could face long-term cancer risks.

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The level of contamination would depend on several factors, including the quantity and type of radioactive material used and weather conditions at the time of the blast. While exposure risks would exist, federal agencies note that most dirty bombs are not expected to release enough radiation to cause mass casualties or widespread radiation sickness.

What a Dirty Bomb Detonation Could Look Like Two of the sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN it was very specific and included locations and targets. The map illustrates a hypothetical detonation near the White House and is intended to demonstrate how emergency planners think about the immediate effects of a blast and radioactive dispersal. The greatest immediate danger would come from the conventional explosive itself, with damage concentrated closest to the blast site.

Beyond the blast area, emergency responders would likely establish a safety perimeter while assessing radiation levels. Individuals within this zone could face increased risk from inhaling radioactive dust or coming into contact with contaminated surfaces. Protective actions could include sheltering indoors, limiting movement and following instructions from emergency officials until radiation surveys are completed.

In addition to these, the map shows what a potential path could look like should a contamination plume emerge. Rather than spreading out in a circular pattern, a directional plume is more likely to form carried by prevailing winds after the explosion. The exact shape and reach of any plume would depend on conditions such as wind speed, humidity, atmospheric stability and the urban landscape.

Buildings can channel airflow, creating complex contamination patterns that are impossible to predict without detailed modeling. Radiuses illustrated on the Newsweek map are for visualization purposes and meant to inform rather than outright predict the results of a radiological dispersal device being used. Real-world emergency planning would utilize flexible response zones rather than fixed distances.

Emergency Response to a Dirty Bomb Federal planning guidance identifies the first minutes and hours following a dirty bomb detonation as the most critical period of the response. Local police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and emergency management agencies would be the first to arrive, taking initial responsibility for rescue operations, public safety and incident command before larger state and federal resources mobilize.

Responders would work to treat blast victims, establish safety perimeters, and identify whether any radioactive material is present at the scene. This can then allow them to determine whether members of the public should shelter in place or evacuate. Radiation detection equipment carried by specialized response teams would help officials map contaminated areas and guide protective actions.

Federal agencies would also coordinate environmental monitoring and decontamination efforts, which could take weeks, months or even years depending on the location and scale of contamination. Officials continue to emphasize there are "no credible threats" targeting the homeland.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Ben Kelly and Emma Lee-Sanghas explored a hypothetical scenario, examining what would happen in the event of an Iranian"dirty bomb" attack on Washington, D.C. and how it would affect the U.S. capital.reached out to Iran’s Mission to the United Nations and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London, for comment. A spokesperson for the mission told CNN that Tehran considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be “wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard.

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”request for comment. They have only responded to say they received the request and have raised it with the authorities in Iran. The map accompanying this article is an educational visualization illustrating how a hypothetical dirty bomb detonation near the White House could affect Washington, D.C. It is not a threat assessment or prediction.

The actual impact of any radiological dispersal device would depend on a range of factors, including the radioactive material used, weather conditions, wind direction and the strength of the conventional explosive. A “dirty bomb” is a combination of an explosive with radioactive material. When detonated, the explosion scatters radioactive particles into the environment. Unlike a nuclear weapon, a dirty bomb does not trigger a nuclear chain reaction and does not produce a city-destroying blast.

The resulting explosion would be similar in scale to a conventional bomb, but would also create radioactive contamination. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission describes a dirty bomb as a"weapon of mass disruption" rather than a weapon of mass destruction. The aim is not widespread devastation but contamination, fear, economic disruption and the costly cleanup of affected areas. Experts generally agree the hypothetical explosion would likely cause more immediate injuries than the radiation itself.

Those closest to the blast could suffer injuries from debris, burns and the shockwave, while radioactive material dispersed into the air could contaminate nearby streets, buildings and public spaces. Depending on the type and quantity of radioactive material involved, some exposed individuals could face long-term cancer risks. The level of contamination would depend on several factors, including the quantity and type of radioactive material used and weather conditions at the time of the blast.

While exposure risks would exist, federal agencies note that most dirty bombs are not expected to release enough radiation to cause mass casualties or widespread radiation sickness. Two of the sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN it was very specific and included locations and targets. The map illustrates a hypothetical detonation near the White House and is intended to demonstrate how emergency planners think about the immediate effects of a blast and radioactive dispersal.

The greatest immediate danger would come from the conventional explosive itself, with damage concentrated closest to the blast site. Beyond the blast area, emergency responders would likely establish a safety perimeter while assessing radiation levels. Individuals within this zone could face increased risk from inhaling radioactive dust or coming into contact with contaminated surfaces. Protective actions could include sheltering indoors, limiting movement and following instructions from emergency officials until radiation surveys are completed.

In addition to these, the map shows what a potential path could look like should a contamination plume emerge. Rather than spreading out in a circular pattern, a directional plume is more likely to form carried by prevailing winds after the explosion. The exact shape and reach of any plume would depend on conditions such as wind speed, humidity, atmospheric stability and the urban landscape.

Buildings can channel airflow, creating complex contamination patterns that are impossible to predict without detailed modeling. Radiuses illustrated on the Newsweek map are for visualization purposes and meant to inform rather than outright predict the results of a radiological dispersal device Local police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and emergency management agencies would be the first to arrive, taking initial responsibility for rescue operations, public safety and incident command before larger state and federal resources mobilize.

Responders would work to treat blast victims, establish safety perimeters, and identify whether any radioactive material is present at the scene. This can then allow them to determine whether members of the public should shelter in place or evacuate. Radiation detection equipment carried by specialized response teams would help officials map contaminated areas and guide protective actions.

Federal agencies would also coordinate environmental monitoring and decontamination efforts, which could take weeks, months or even years depending on the location and scale of contamination.