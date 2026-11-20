Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after large swathes of the state have been devasted by floods.

Cars sit in a flooded parking lot after heavy rains at an apartment complex in Hollywood, Fla. , Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. The state of emergency in Florida has been expanded to cover around 6.5 million more people in seven counties, as severe rainfall and flooding continue to affect large portions of the Sunshine State.

An executive order issued Wednesday added Broward, Duval, Flagler, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Putnam and St. Johns counties to earlier lists, bringing the total of counties affected to 21, and putting Miami at the center of the expanded emergency area. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on November 2 in Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, and St. Lucie counties. This was expanded two days later to include Glades, Hendry, Lake Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Seminole, and Volusia.

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An estimated 11.24 million people are currently potentially affected. Flood warnings in the area have led to the closure of schools, parks, and libraries, as well as government buildings. Nearly a third of the state is now at risk of.

“Florida will continue deploying resources and working alongside local partners to protect residents and respond to the needs of impacted communities. ”Florida has deployed hundreds of national guardsmen, state guard members and other emergency personnel to assist with the emergency response, which will remain in effect until January 1, DeSantis said on Thursday.

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The state has also prepared more than 6,000 feet of flood control devices, placed shelters on standby and positioned additional emergency resources, including generators and vacuum trucks, for rapid deployment as needed, he added.throughout November, and some areas have received more than 12 inches over the past two days. Further downpours are expected in the days ahead, with local forecasters predicting the east coast to receive between 3 and 7 inches of rainfall, with up to 10 inches predicted in some localized spots.

Floodwaters have already threatened homes located near the St.Johns river, while the river near Cocoa has also reached a major flood stage, rising from 16ft to 17.2ft on Wednesday, with additional rains predicted to push it to an all-time high of 17.4ft by Saturday. The water levels at St.Johns River, meanwhile, are so severe that it could present a continuing flood threat.

“The rain may stop, but the flooding could last for months,” AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said in a statement. “Water drains so slowly through the St. Johns River system that some homes and businesses could remain inundated into 2027, even if no additional rain falls through the end of the year.

” Slow-moving rains and thunderstorms will continue to make their way across the east coast on Friday, adding more water to saturated areas and exacerbating the risk of additional flash flooding. On Wednesday, South Florida Water Management District issued their own emergency order to authorize pumping affected areas to reduce the risk of flooding. Following the execution of Executive Order 26-227, the Governor’s office grants state officials broad powers to speed up the response and recovery in affected areas.

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The order warns that flooding has affected critical infrastructure in the region, including interstates, roads, airports and schools, and names the head of the Division of Emergency Management as State Coordinating Officer. This officer is then granted powers to invoke mutual aid agreements with other states, seek direct federal assistance, and place state, regional and local personnel, including law enforcement, under his command.

He can also suspend any statute, rule or order that would hinder the response, provided each suspension is specified and given an expiration date. DeSantis also ordered the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard to be activated as needed. An apartment complex resident peers out at her flooded street after heavy rains, in Hollywood, Broward County, Fla. , Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

Other provisions include allowing the Transportation Department to waive tolls, close roads and relax size and weight limits for vehicles carrying emergency supplies. Pharmacists are also permitted to dispense emergency 30-day refills of maintenance medication, and certain hospital pharmacies can dispense up to 72 hours of medicine. State and local agencies are also exempted from the state’s drone-use restrictions to allow them to document damage, support search and rescue, and prevent imminent danger caused by the flooding.

Public schools and other government buildings must also be converted into shelters if the situation requires it. The order, signed on Wednesday, took effect immediately and expires after 60 days, around Jan. 1, 2027, unless it is extended.