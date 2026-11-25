DSCC chair Kirsten Gillibrand says Democrats can win a filibuster-proof 60-seat Senate majority in 2028 by holding every seat and flipping four Republican-held states, with Wisconsin and North Carolina as early targets.

Senate Democrats can reach 60 seats in 2028, according to Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair Kirsten Gillibrand, but only by gaining four seats and losing none.

The party is set to hold 56 Senate seats when the 120th Congress convenes on Jan. 3. Gillibrand told NBC News the goal is on the table. She called Wisconsin and North Carolina easy targets and said any state that was in play last cycle is in play this cycle. Reaching 60 would give Democrats a filibuster-proof majority, letting them invoke cloture to end debate and overcome a filibuster on most legislation.

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Democrats Aim For Filibuster Proof Majority

Democrats emerged from the 2026 elections with a 56-seat majority after flipping nine seats. Another four gains would put the party at a level of power rarely achieved in the modern Senate. Democrats last had at least 60 senators between 1975 and 1979, after the Watergate scandal forced Republican President Richard Nixon to resign.

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Republicans are defending 19 of the 35 Senate seats up for grabs in 2028, including five in states that elected Democrats to the chamber on Nov. 3: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina and South Carolina. Democrats are defending 16 seats, including five in states won by President Trump in 2024: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Republican Senator Ron Johnson holds the Wisconsin seat, while Senator Ted Budd represents North Carolina. Gillibrand described both as easy targets.

Capturing them would lift Democrats to 58 seats if every incumbent or replacement nominee on their side also won. Gillibrand pointed to Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina as places where Democrats could again invest. Those races involve Republican-held seats currently occupied by Senators Chuck Grassley, Jerry Moran and Tim Scott. She also said she would be interested in finding a strong challenger for the Kentucky seat held by Senator Rand Paul.

Ohio Poses Clear Danger For Democrats

Democrats cannot afford a loss. Ohio is the clearest danger. Senator Sherrod Brown returned to the Senate after defeating appointed Republican Senator Jon Husted in a 2026 special election and has said he will seek a full term in 2028. Gillibrand promised the party would provide him with the resources needed for another campaign.

Brown is the only Democrat in this group seeking re-election in a state Trump won in all three presidential elections. Senators John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada represent states where recent statewide contests have been closely fought. Fetterman may first have to navigate opposition from within his own party.

He is expected to face a strong primary challenge from the far left over his pro-Israel and pro-Iran War views. Two Democratic House lawmakers, Rep. Madeleine Dean and Rep. Chris Deluzio, have expressed interest in running but have not formally declared.

Fetterman Faces Primary Challenge And Polling Deficit

Fetterman, 57, is viewed favorably by just 13% of Pennsylvania Democrats compared to 69% who view him unfavorably, according to a poll. Elected as a progressive in 2022, he has frequently bucked the party base on foreign policy and spending, voting to avoid government shutdowns. Republicans led by Senate Majority Leader John Thune have repeatedly tried to get him to flip parties, but he has refused.

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Asked whether the committee would support Fetterman if he became the Democratic candidate, Gillibrand replied: We support our nominees. Asked whether Fetterman should seek a second term, she said: So far, we assume he is. And we are going to win Pennsylvania. We support all our Democratic nominees.

The picture could also change if Kelly or Warnock pursues the presidency. Gillibrand said she currently expects both to seek Senate re-election, although those decisions are not settled. The 2028 contest will feature new nominees for the White House whose strengths could reshape the Senate map. Gillibrand's confidence rests partly on her belief that the political wave behind the 2026 result will continue.

Gillibrand Optimistic About Sustaining Political Wave

She told NBC News: Waves tend to be two cycles long, and this is a very large blue tsunami, so I am optimistic. I think we can put a lot of these states we put in play last time, states like Kansas and South Carolina and Iowa. Republicans are publicly setting a more defensive objective.

Newly installed NRSC Chair Bernie Moreno recently told NBC News that success would mean protecting the party's 19 incumbents, with recapturing Brown's Ohio seat as a personal priority. Moreno has acknowledged Republicans face a tough Senate map heading into 2028. The first immediate decision concerns Gillibrand herself. She is seeking re-election as DSCC chair at the Senate Democratic leadership vote on December 1 and faces no publicly declared opponent.

After that, attention will turn to recruitment, fundraising and whether veteran senators choose to run again. Those decisions will reveal whether the route to 60 develops into a genuine national strategy or remains an ambitious outline on a map.