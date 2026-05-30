Map shows airports most at risk as DHS threatens travel chaos

Airlines warn cutting customs staffing at major hubs could disrupt flights, cargo and global travel networks ahead of peak summer demand.

warn even partial reductions in customs processing could trigger delays, cancellations and cascading disruption across U.S. and global flight networks. Millions of international passengers, U.S. travelers, airlines and cargo shipments could face rerouting or delays if staffing is reduced at major gateway airports.contacted the White House and DHS for comment via email outside of regular working hours on Saturday morning.

The proposal stems from a broader clash between the federal government and jurisdictions that limit cooperation with immigration enforcement. Because major international hubs are concentrated in these cities, any disruption could quickly spread beyond local areas and affect national travel and trade flows. Warnings over potential travel chaos intensified this week as Newark Liberty International Airport became the first real-world test of the idea.

Immigration and Customs EnforcementIf “radical left Democrats” aren’t allowing federal authorities to enforce immigration laws in their communities, “then we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities either,” Mullin said in an interview withThat shift in staffing, officials and industry figures warn, could immediately disrupt the processing of international arrivals and departures. Airline and travel groups have reacted swiftly.

Seventeen industry organizations—including Airlines for America , the U.S. Travel Association and the Cargo Airline Association—urged DHS to avoid any action that could have “operational and economic consequences. ” “International aviation networks are highly interconnected, and operational changes at a small number of gateway airports will quickly ripple across the country, negatively impacting travelers, cargo shipments, supply chains, and the communities that depend on those connections,” the groups said.

Airlines for America went further, warning that reducing CBP staffing “would have a devastating effect on the airline and tourism industries, causing a significant operational disruption to carriers, travelers and the flow of international cargo. ” The U.S. Travel Association said it had met with Mullin and confirmed that the administration is considering withdrawing customs officers from some major international airports.

“U.S. Travel believes such a move would have devastating consequences for the travel industry and communities that depend on international visitation,” the group said. “The President loves having a team that is constantly coming up with new ideas, but ultimately any policy decisions will be up to him,” theAt present, there is no confirmed timeline for any rollout.

Officials familiar with the discussions say there are no imminent plans, and the proposal is seen internally as one option rather than a finalized policy. Still, the scope of what could be affected is significant. DHS has repeatedly pointed to airports in sanctuary jurisdictions, many of which are among the busiest international gateways in the country.

There is no single legal definition of a “sanctuary city,” but the term generally refers to jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.published in 2025 identified multiple cities with major international airports that could fall into this category. CaliforniaSan Francisco — San Francisco International Airport Chicago — O’Hare International Airport Boston — Boston Logan International Airport New York City — John F. Kennedy International Airport PennsylvaniaSeattle — Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Washington, D.C. metro area — Washington Dulles International Airport Many of these airports act as key entry points for international travel, meaning any disruption would extend far beyond city limits.

Newark sits at the center of the current debate because of its proximity to an immigration detention facility that has become a focal point for protests. Mullin has suggested reallocating CBP officers from the airport to support enforcement efforts there, raising concerns that international passengers could face delays or canceled flights if staffing levels fall.

The airport is also a major hub for both passenger travel and cargo, handling tens of thousands of international arrivals daily, making any disruption particularly visible and immediate. For now, the proposal remains under discussion, with pushback from within the administration and across the travel industry. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has publicly opposed the idea, warning that air travel should not be disrupted for political disagreements.

“We shouldn’t shut down air travel in a state that doesn’t agree with our politics,” he told a congressional hearing last week. At the same time, industry leaders say even the possibility of such a move has already created uncertainty, especially as the U.S. prepares for a surge of international visitors ahead of major events. If implemented, even partially, the policy could reshape how international flights enter the United States—and how easily passengers and cargo move across the country.





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