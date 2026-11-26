Americans across the country could face travel chaos over the Thanksgiving holiday as severe weather moves in.

Thanksgiving is finally here, but flight delays and cancellations threaten holiday chaos across the country. The AAA is predicting 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles home for Thanksgiving over six days between November 24 and November 30, 5.96 million of which are estimated to be heading to the airport.

And the situation is quickly changing. Early in the morning of the 26th, at around 4 a.m., the worst impacted airports so far were located on the West Coast, according to the flight-tracking platform FlightAware. At Los Angeles International Airport , 23 flights were currently delayed, and one was canceled.

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Meanwhile, 15 flights were delayed at San Francisco International Airport, and five flights were delayed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. But a few hours later, at around 6 a.m., the worst impacted airports were on the East Coast. There were 34 delays and 25 cancellations across multiple airports in the country. Miami was significantly impacted.