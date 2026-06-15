Map reveals top 20 housing markets in May

Hartford was the hottest housing market in May, with Northeast and Midwest metros making up Realtor.com's top 20.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search. The metropolitan area of Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut, ranked as the country's hottest housing market in May, according to Realtor.com's latest"Market Hotness" ranking, published Thursday.

The report said the hottest markets continued to show concentrated buyer demand, with listings in the top 20 drawing roughly three times the national average number of views per property. Realtor.com said the Midwest and Northeast accounted for every metro in the top 20, with 15 markets in the Northeast and five in the Midwest. Homes in the top 20 had a median time on market of 28 days, over three weeks faster than the national normal, it added.

Realtor.com said Hartford moved up four places from a year earlier and took the top spot for the first time since February 2025. In May, Hartford drew 5.3 times the national average number of viewers per property, the highest viewer-to-listing ratio in the top 20. The typical home in Hartford sold in 25 days, five days faster than a year earlier and almost a month faster than the national norm, according to the report.

Realtor.com listed Hartford's median listing price at $475,000, compared with $849,000 in Boston and $775,000 in New York.and a median listing price of $550,000, according to Realtor.com. Waterbury-Shelton, Connecticut, ranked third, with 3.5 viewers per property relative to the U.S. average, a median of 27 days on the market and a median listing price of $400,000. Norwich-New London, Connecticut, placed fourth, while Springfield, Massachusetts, rounded out the top five.

Realtor.com said Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Rochester, New York, were tied for sixth place. The website said its Market Hotness rankings measure two factors: market demand, based on unique views per property on Realtor.com, and market pace, based on the number of days a listing remains active on its site. Among large U.S. metros, the report said New York-Newark-Jersey City posted the biggest year-over-year improvement, rising 53 places to rank 136th nationally.

These were the top 20 hottest housing markets in May, according to Realtor.com:





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