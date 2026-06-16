Many Patients Stop and Restart GLP-1 Meds

Folks are told that once you start taking Ozempic or Zepbound, you'll need to stay on them to maintain the drugs' benefits.

MONDAY, June 15, 2026 — Folks are told that once you start taking Ozempic or Zepbound, you'll need to stay on them to maintain the But patients prescribed such GLP-1 drugs are more likely to stop them and then restart use later than was previously assumed, according to research presented Sunday at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago.

“We found that about 4 in 10 patients stopped their GLP-1 medication within the first year, and nearly 6 in 10 had stopped by the end of two years,” based on insurance records from more than 60,000 Americans with“More than half of those who stopped restarted therapy within a year , and nearly two-thirds did so within two years ,” Sontha said in a university news release. “This suggests that for many patients, these medications aren't being abandoned permanently; use is more start-and-stop than most people assumed.

”For the study, researchers analyzed data on U.S. health insurance claims from early 2019 to mid-2025 for people who started taking), semaglutide or tirzepatide . The group included people 18 to 64 with a body mass index of 25 or over, which indicatesThe team defined discontinuation as having more than a 60-day gap in GLP-1 prescription refills. Folks were 10% less likely to quit if their first GLP-1 drug was prescribed by an endocrinologist, researchers said.

People taking tirzepatide were 41% less likely to quit than those taking older drugs like liraglutide, while semaglutide users were 28% less likely.

“This research matters because consistent use of these medications is what produces their protective effects,” Sontha said. “Stopping early may mean missed opportunities to preventBecause these findings were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal. SOURCE: Endocrine Society, news release, June 14, 2026There are many reasons for sudden weight gain when there are no changes in diet or exercise. Learn to identify the cause of your sudden weight gain.





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