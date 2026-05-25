Many Older Adults Still Engage in Sexual Activity Despite Popular Belief

Research has shown that many older adults have active sex lives, challenging the widely held belief that desire fades with age. The study found that many older men and women were open to discussing their desires and were less concerned about their age-related body changes.

A University of Oslo scientist has found that many older adults have active and varied sex lives, challenging the widely held belief that desire fades with age.

Lead researcher Sidsel Louise Schaller interviewed older adults aged between 65 and 85 and found that some women experienced their first orgasms later in life, and others took lovers after decades of abstinence. Many older men admitted they continued to enjoy intimacy with the help of erectile dysfunction medication or injections. Most participants said they welcomed the rare opportunity to talk candidly about sex, and were less concerned about their age-related body changes.

However, Schaller notes that societal ageist attitudes and a lack of knowledge in healthcare services about the sexual health of older adults create barriers to healthy sexual aging. She argues that it is vital to tackle the misconception and stigma surrounding older people and sex, and to recognize the benefits of satisfying consensual sex for older people's health.

The research comes after other studies have shown that many older adults remain sexually active, with one study published in The Lancet in 2023 finding that 86% of men and 60% of women between the ages of 60 and 69 were sexually active, and 59% of men and 34% of women aged 70-79 still had intercourse





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