Manuka Honey Salve Proves to Be a Sunburn Savior on Caribbean Vacation

A writer tests the Aunu Manuka Salve during a trip to Antigua and finds it effectively soothes sunburned skin, offering quick relief and anti-inflammatory benefits despite its high price.

During a trip to Antigua for my sister's birthday, I quickly noticed the intense sun. After applying SPF and spending 30 minutes outside, I already had a slight tan.

I learned the hard way about sun exposure after a severe sunburn in Mexico nearly a decade ago, so now I always pack after-sun skin care. For this trip, I brought the Tower28 Rescue Spray and a new product, the Aunu Manuka Salve. The main ingredient, manuka honey, is one I trust due to my experience with hidradenitis suppurativa, an inflammatory condition that causes large cysts.

For wound care when they drain, I use a sterile manuka honey ointment to prevent bacteria and speed healing. I wanted to see how the salve would perform over a week. It became the standout product. Some people did get sunburned.

I offered the salve at night, and everyone said their skin felt calmer and less irritated by morning. It's made to soothe compromised skin, which includes sunburn. I tested it on myself after getting a sunburn days later-avoiding direct midday sun is wise, but sometimes you still get burned. My skin stopped stinging and felt normal within an hour or two.

Besides manuka honey, the salve contains glycerin and squalane for hydration and colloidal oatmeal to reduce itching, inflammation, and add moisture. I love the rich, whipped texture; it's not heavy. I've used it as a backup moisturizer in a pinch, but it's not my primary choice because it's expensive-$68 per tube. My usual ointment costs $17, but this salve feels nicer on skin while offering anti-itch and anti-inflammatory benefits.

It's not gloopy or greasy. A little goes a long way; a small dollop spreads easily over face and body. I kept using and sharing it throughout the trip, and it likely saved us from worse sunburn pain. The ultimate sign of success?

On the flight out, while flying over the Caribbean, I got a text from my sister's best friend asking for a purchase link





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