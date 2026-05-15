Manufacturing boom in US: Productivity, Orders, and Inventory-to-Sales Ratio

This news article highlights the strong signals from the US manufacturing sector, such as rising labor productivity, output, and capital investments. The article also discusses how manufacturing booms can attract increased investment and lead to the production of more capacity, ensuring that prices are met by demand. The article further notes that 'inflation' in capital equipment prices is not consumer inflation and is a result of booming demand, indicating a healthy and growing industry.

Manufacturing labor productivity jumped by 3.6% and output climbed 3.3% in 2025, including a strong performance in February when overall payroll change went negative. Capital investment and efficiency led to a turnaround in manufacturing employment after 2024's weakness.

Orders for core capital goods excluding defense and aircraft rose 6.7% in the first three months of 2025, with turbine orders showing significant growth. Inventory-to-sales ratio in March fell to 1.51, a decrease from February and a year ago. Prices for switching board and industrial control equipment for intermediate demand are up 12.1% from last year. Computer storage devices prices are up 20.2%, showing the impact of booming demand and attracting increased investment. Capital equipment prices for manufacturing are up 5.2%





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US Manufacturing Labor Productivity Orders Inventory-To-Sales Ratio Capital Investment Capital Equipment Prices Boom Factors Capital Deepening Investment

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