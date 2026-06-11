Manuel Ramírez Joins the Star-Studded Cast of Task Season 2 on HBO Max

Award-winning actor Manuel Ramírez joins Mark Ruffalo and Mahershala Ali in the second season of the critically acclaimed crime thriller Task.

The landscape of high-stakes crime drama s on streaming platforms is set to expand with the exciting news that Manuel Ramírez has officially joined the cast of the second season of Task on HBO Max.

This addition marks a significant boost to a series that has already garnered immense praise for its gritty portrayal of law enforcement and criminal underworlds. Ramírez is stepping into the role of Miguel Contreras, a character described as a devoted family man and a loyal second-in-command within the DEA.

His character arc is expected to be one of the most emotionally charged elements of the new season, as Contreras finds himself precariously balanced between his unwavering sense of duty to the agency and an overwhelming sense of guilt that threatens to unravel his professional and personal life. This internal conflict promises to add a layer of psychological depth to the procedural elements of the show, providing a human center to the intense action.

Joining Ramírez in the ensemble is the returning star Mark Ruffalo, who continues his lead role as Tom Brandis. Ruffalo's performance in the first season anchored the series, and his return ensures that the narrative continuity remains strong. The second season also welcomes a powerhouse of talent, including Mahershala Ali, Harry Melling, Adam Nagaitis, and Aminah Nieves. Mahershala Ali will portray Eddie Barnes, a veteran DEA agent based in Philadelphia.

The plot will delve into the friction and conflict that arises when Barnes' team clashes with the unit led by Ruffalo's character, suggesting a season defined by internal power struggles and jurisdictional battles. The official logline for the second season hints at a darker, more ambiguous direction, stating that while Tom Brandis takes the helm of a new task force, the operation grows so deep that it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish the hunters from the targets.

This shift from the first season, which focused on the pursuit of violent masked robbers in Philadelphia, suggests a move toward a more complex conspiracy narrative. The series has already established a formidable reputation, holding a staggering 96% approval rating, which speaks to the quality of the writing and acting. Behind the scenes, the series is guided by the visionary Brad Ingelsby, who serves as the creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

Ingelsby, known for his ability to craft authentic and heartbreaking human stories, brings a specific regional authenticity to the Philadelphia setting. The production is further bolstered by executive producers Paul Lee and Mark Roybal for wiip, alongside Jeremiah Zagar and Ron Schmidt, with Nicole Jordan-Webber and Karen Wacker serving as co-executive producers.

Manuel Ramírez himself brings a wealth of prestige to the project, having previously starred in HBO's The Undoing and earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his roles in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Carlos. His recent appearance in the Cannes jury prize-winner Emilia Perez further cements his status as one of the most versatile actors working today.

As audiences eagerly await the new episodes, the first season remains available for streaming on HBO Max, allowing new viewers to catch up on the origin of the task force and the evolution of Tom Brandis before the stakes are raised even higher in the upcoming season





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HBO Max Task Series Manuel Ramírez Mark Ruffalo Crime Drama

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI Joins Anthropic in Call for International AI WatchdogThe calls for a slowdown on frontier model development are growing.

Read more »

Lesley Manville Joins Brett Goldstein in Amazon Comedy Series ‘Escorted’Lesley Manville will star alongside Brett Goldstein in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video comedy series 'Escorted,' Variety has learned.

Read more »

Steph Tolev Podcast Steph Infection Joins YMH Podcast Network (EXCLUSIVE)Comedian Steph Tolev has announced that her podcast 'Steph Infection' will be joining the slate at Tom Segura's YMH Studios.

Read more »

Endangered ram dies after getting caught in concertina wire at US-Mexico borderThe fatal entanglement is raising alarms among wildlife experts who say the concertina wire poses a threat to regional biodiversity.

Read more »