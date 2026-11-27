Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is criticized for marital separation shortly after the birth of his second child, following statements by his wife Anika regarding infidelity.

Bayern Munich and Germany national team goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is facing intense public scrutiny following the separation from his wife, Anika. The couple, who held a civil wedding in 2023 and a larger celebration in 2025, welcomed their second son in late August. German media outlet Bild reported that Neuer informed Anika of his desire to end the marriage just days after the child's birth.

Details of the Separation Timeline

Anika Neuer subsequently shared a social media post declaring that cheating on a pregnant woman is a different level of evil. While she did not explicitly name her husband, the timing and content of the message have drawn widespread attention. Reports indicate that Neuer was photographed with an unidentified woman in Brazil earlier this month. Further reports suggest the pair was also seen on holiday in Sicily in September.

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Bild identified the woman as a 23-year-old physiotherapist who has worked with the goalkeeper. Although there is no direct evidence presented that Neuer has been unfaithful, the juxtaposition of his alleged holiday with his wife's public statement has fueled speculation. The goalkeeper reportedly moved out of the family home in October, marking a formal separation.

Public Criticism and Stakeholder Reactions

The separation has triggered a significant backlash in Germany, with relationship counselor Ruth Marquardt accusing Neuer of abandoning his wife and children. Former Germany and Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus also criticized the timing of the split on his show 'Lothar Takes Off'. Matthaus noted that the timing adds insult to the injury for the family, particularly given the recent birth of their second child.

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Anika's post received significant engagement, including likes from the wives of Bayern Munich teammates Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer. The post was also liked by Neuer's ex-wife, Nina, with whom he separated in 2020. The support from these high-profile figures has amplified the narrative that the separation is widely viewed negatively by those closest to the football community.

Impact on Career and Future Outlook

Neuer, 40, is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and is expected to return in the New Year. Bayern Munich board member Max Eberl confirmed earlier this month that the veteran goalkeeper was given time off to relax and rehabilitate. The club's sporting director, Christoph Freund, admitted on Thursday that Neuer is going through a difficult period in his life, both personally and professionally.

Freund stated that the short period away from the team during rehab has done Neuer good, noting that he appears positive now. Despite the personal turmoil and public criticism, Bayern Munich continues to support the goalkeeper. Neuer, who won 128 caps for Germany and was part of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad, must now navigate both his recovery and his personal life in the public eye.