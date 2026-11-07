Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to Star in Am I The Wave? After The Lincoln Lawyer Finale

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is set to leave The Lincoln Lawyer for a new role in Am I The Wave?. Learn about his next project with Renata Vaca and what follows the 2027 series finale.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is preparing to step away from his defining role as Mickey Haller to lead a new dramatic film project titled Am I The Wave?. This announcement comes as the Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer gears up for its final fifth season, which is scheduled to premiere in early 2027. The actor, who has portrayed the iconic defense attorney since the show debuted in 2022, is transitioning to a completely different genre and medium. His next major venture marks a significant pivot from legal dramas to an intense romantic narrative based on real-life events.

The Lincoln Lawyer Final Season Timeline

The conclusion of the legal drama is firmly set for early 2027, with the fifth season comprising ten episodes that will bring the story of Mickey Haller to a natural close. Although the final season has not yet aired on Netflix screens, production on the new film has already begun. This parallel workflow allows the star to bridge the gap between the end of one beloved franchise and the start of another. Audiences are aware that while the current series runs its course, the character may reappear in a separate spinoff project involving Cobie Smulders as Emi Finch.

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New Film Project Details and Cast

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will take on the leading role of Francisco in Am I The Wave?, a production directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella. The film is an adaptation of Francisco Goldman's novel, Say Her Name, and is currently in the midst of filming. Renata Vaca co-stars as Aura, creating a dynamic duo that navigates a complicated and passionate relationship. The story explores the intersection of two writers whose lives become entangled in grief and loss, offering a stark contrast to the legal proceedings of the television series.

Real-Life Inspiration Behind the Story

The narrative draws directly from the real-life relationship between American novelist Francisco Goldman and Mexican writer Aura Estrada. In the film, Garcia-Rulfo portrays Francisco, a character based on the author who divides his time between New York and Mexico. The plot details how he meets Aura, a fellow writer, and their connection quickly deepens amidst an intense tragedy. This project provides the actor with the opportunity to explore romance through a lens that includes significant elements of loss, moving beyond typical romantic tropes.

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Future of the Mickey Haller Character

While Manuel Garcia-Rulfo moves forward with this new artistic direction, the broader universe of the show remains active. Netflix is producing a spinoff series featuring Emi Finch, Mickey Haller's half-sister, played by Cobie Smulders. This development suggests that the Connelly-universe will continue to expand even after the tenth and final episode of the fifth season airs. Fans are already exploring ways to keep the characters engaged, ensuring the legacy of the series persists beyond the lead actor's departure.

Impact on the Actor's Career Trajectory

The transition from a long-running television star to a film lead in a critically acclaimed adaptation signals a bold new chapter for the Mexican-Canadian actor. Working alongside Renata Vaca and under the guidance of director Alejandra Márquez Abella, he is branching out from his previous work in high-profile ensemble casts. This shift allows him to showcase his range in a more intimate setting, focusing on emotional depth rather than procedural logic. The return to the screen in this capacity offers a quicker reconnection with audiences than a three-year wait for a spinoff might provide.