Manual Gearboxes and Diesel Engines on the Brink of Extinction

Experts predict the end of manual gearboxes and diesel engines in the car market by the end of the decade.

Experts predict the demise of manual gearbox es, with car manufacturers expected to discontinue them by the end of the decade. This trend is driven by the increasing popularity of automatic transmission s, the shift towards electric vehicles , and consumer preference for the ease of use of automatic gearboxes.

The decline of manual gearboxes is accelerating, with just 23% of new cars in showrooms featuring a gear stick, down from two-thirds a decade ago. The market research firm Vehicle Data Global (VDG) forecasts that both manual gearboxes and diesel engines will disappear from the car market by the end of the decade.

VDG attributes the decline of manual gearboxes to the rising costs of production, including R&D, certification, and tooling, as well as the increasing popularity of automatic transmissions and the shift towards electric vehicles. The study also highlights the declining popularity of diesel engines, with fewer than one in 20 new cars sold in 2026 being diesel, driven by negative connotations associated with the fuel type.

The report suggests that the combination of these factors will lead to the near-simultaneous extinction of both manual gearboxes and diesel engines by 2030. The trend is further supported by the fact that only 5-10% of cars are expected to remain manual by 2030, with manufacturers facing economic challenges in maintaining manual gearbox programs for a shrinking market share.

The decline of manual gearboxes is also impacting the popularity of diesel engines, with fewer than one in 20 new cars sold being diesel. Car manufacturers are increasingly steering away from diesel engines due to their negative connotations and the environmental impact of the fuel type. Despite the decline, some car brands like Dacia, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Skoda, and VW still offer a variety of models with manual gearboxes.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Manual Gearbox Diesel Engine Electric Vehicles Automatic Transmission Car Market Extinction Consumer Preference R&D Cost Production Sales Ban Petrol Diesel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chevy Just Dropped One of Its Best Crate Engines, but Hinted at an LS6-Based ReplacementCould Chevy be planning a sixth-generation crate motor based on the LS6 V-8 found in the 2027 Corvette Stingray?

Read more »

Volvo to pay $197 million after hidden pollution device found in California truck enginesVolvo has agreed to pay $197 million to settle allegations that its heavy-duty truck engines released excessive pollution across California.

Read more »

US Air Force taps GE Aerospace to design autonomous war jet enginesGE Aerospace has secured a U.S. Air Force contract to move its GE426 engine into preliminary design review for autonomous combat aircraft.

Read more »

Experts predict the death of manual gearboxes and diesel enginesThe extinction of manual transmissions is tied to the switch to electric cars and the decline of manual gearboxes is accelerating faster than diesel's market share. The traditional gear stick will be ditched by car makers ahead of the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030.

Read more »