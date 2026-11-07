Manteca High School Senior Night Relocated After Stadium Theft

Vandals stole lighting equipment from Manteca's Dino Cunial Stadium, forcing the East Union High School football game to move to Lathrop High School on short notice.

Thieves targeting infrastructure at a California high school stadium caused significant disruption to a major student event, forcing a last-minute relocation for a Friday night football match. The incident involved the theft of lighting equipment from Dino Cunial Stadium in Manteca, California, which prevented the scheduled game between Manteca High School and East Union High School from being played at its original venue. This sudden development required the Manteca Unified School District to secure an alternative location at Lathrop High School just hours before kickoff on Friday.

Theft Impact on Senior Night Celebration

The relocation occurred on the eve of a senior night ceremony, a significant tradition in high school athletics that honors graduating student-athletes during their final regular-season home game. Players and families learned of the venue change through a group chat message sent by the coaching staff, leaving many caught off guard. Mindy Martinez, whose son has participated in football since the age of five, expressed her disappointment regarding the circumstances, noting that she had wanted the celebration to take place on their home field.

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Logistical Challenges for Traveling Families

The abrupt schedule change created substantial logistical headaches for families who had made extensive travel arrangements to attend the event. Eleshea Bass, an alumna of East Union High School, described the shock of receiving the news, admitting she nearly dropped her phone upon reading the initial alert about the cancellation. She highlighted that relatives had traveled from across the country specifically to witness their sons take the field for one last regular-season home game, making the venue switch particularly frustrating for those who had planned their trips well in advance.

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District Response and Law Enforcement Coordination

Manteca Unified School District officials confirmed that vandalism at Dino Cunial Stadium necessitated the move to Lathrop High School to accommodate the game. A social media post from East Union High School stated that the varsity football game was relocated to another Manteca Unified School District stadium due to the theft impacting the lighting at the facility. The district stated that administration was actively coordinating with local law enforcement agencies to investigate the crime while operations staff worked diligently to address the site damage and assess when the stadium might be ready to host future games again.

Game Outcome at Alternative Venue

Following the chaotic start and the loss of their home-field advantage, the East Union High School football team faced Manteca High School at the alternative venue. Despite the emotional toll of the disrupted senior night celebration, Manteca High School dominated the contest, routing East Union with a score of 49-0. The theft of the stadium lighting equipment ultimately overshadowed the athletic performance, leaving players and families to deal with the aftermath of the vandalism while completing their final home season obligations.