Mansory is not exactly known for its subtlety, but this recent Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 'Softkit' takes that reputation to a whole new level.

Mansory knows how to cause a stir, and we suspect that's exactly what this wild Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet will do. The 911 Turbo is regarded as one of the most well-rounded, high-performance sports cars on the market and is loved for its combination of power, comfort, and subtlety.

There's absolutely nothing subtle about this one. The sleek droptop has been fitted with Mansory's so-calledAs we've come to learn over time, Mansory never does things by halves, and its upgrades for the Porsche extend across the exterior and into the cabin. The 911's overhauled rear end is perhaps its most dramatic angle.

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Mansory has crafted a custom engine cover with a large fixed two-part wing, both of which have a wild brown-tinted carbon fiber finish to go with a matching rear diffuser and matte black tailpipes. An illuminated Mansory logo has also been added and is perhaps the most tasteful of the tweaks made.on this 911 Turbo S doesn't stop at the rear.

The kit includes flared wheel arches, new air intake shrouds, extended side skirts, and new wing mirrors, all with the same carbon finish. It's a similar story at the front, where you'll find matching wiper blade covers, a new hood, custom headlight surrounds, small aerodynamic canards, and an aggressive splitter. Four different forged wheels are available in 21- and 22-inch sizes. As for the cabin, well, it's also very striking.

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The seats have been trimmed in black suede with orange piping and have tartan inserts with orange accents. Like the exterior, the cabin features brown carbon pieces, including on the dashboard, steering wheel, and center console. Mansory has applied the style to the door panels and dashboard, while also fitting leather floor mats and orange seat belts.

Fortunately for 911 Turbo S owners who fancy some of the upgrades shown here, but not all, Mansory sells each piece of its bodykit separately. Whether or not a standard 911 equipped with the tuner's huge rear wing would look good is another question entirely. Mansory hasn't mentioned any performance upgrades on this 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, but it does