Mansfield Township fire destroys family home, 65 firefighters respond

A fire destroyed a family’s Manchester Court home in Mansfield Township Wednesday, leaving four people displaced. 65 firefighters responded.

A fire destroyed a family’s Manchester Court home in Mansfield Township Wednesday, leaving four people displaced. 65 firefighters responded. A fire destroyed a family home on Manchester Court in Mansfield Township, displacing a family of four.

About 65 firefighters from 13 fire companies responded and spent several hours containing the blaze Wednesday afternoon. MANSFIELD TWP. , N.J. A fire ripped through a home on Manchester Court in Mansfield Township Wednesday afternoon, leaving a family without a place to live, according to Chief Herbert DuBell of Franklin Fire Company.

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About 65 firefighters from 13 departments responded to the scene, spending several hours working to control the intense flames and manage hot spots as the home collapsed from fire damage. Chief DuBell said the call came in around 1:30 p.m. and he arrived on scene within 30 seconds. Heavy flames were visible at the rear corner of the two-story house when firefighters arrived. DuBell told FOX 29 it took only minutes for the fire to spread across the home.

SkyFOX video showed firefighters attacking the fire from atop ladders as heavy smoke poured from the house. DuBell said crews from 13 mutual aid fire companies joined the effort, bringing about 65 firefighters to the scene. The heat from the fire was so intense that the side of a neighboring house melted. A neighbor captured video as the fire began, showing how quickly the flames grew.

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Firefighters stayed for several hours to manage hot spots and eventually broke down the damaged home as it started collapsing. A family of four lived in the house that is now described as a total loss. Amar Chauhan, a friend of the family, said, "It’s very, very sad. I don’t know how they’re going to manage that.

" One of the family's daughters was at home at the time and managed to escape without injury, according to Chauhan. Chauhan said, "the good part is everybody is safe and it’s just the property that is no more here. I’m just really sorry for them.

" He also added, "right now they need moral support and someone who can stay by their side. "The Red Cross is helping the displaced family, according to DuBell. Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation and will be determined by the county fire marshal. Community members are encouraged to provide moral support and stay by the family's side during this difficult time, as Chauhan emphasized the need for compassion and assistance.

The specific cause of the fire has not been identified yet and officials say it remains under investigation by the county fire marshal. This article contains information from Franklin Fire Company, a neighbor's eyewitness video, interviews conducted by FOX 29's Jennifer Lee and statements from a friend of the family.