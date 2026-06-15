Manosphere Clown Clavicular's Nose Job Reveal Draws Brutal Backlash

Fans say the 20-year-old “looksmaxxer” lost “all his unique facial character” as a result of the procedure.

Streamer and influencer Braden Eric Peters—better known by his online handle Clavicular—is facing a brutal backlash after his latest attempt at “looksmaxxing” left followers longing for his old face.

The 20-year-old internet personality, who has built a massive audience documenting his yearslong quest to become more attractive—a pursuit among young men referred to as “looksmaxxing”—underwent a rhinoplasty earlier this month. But when Peters finally revealed the results, critics quickly accused him of doing the exact opposite of what he set out to achieve.on X. “His natural nose with the wider nostril flair gave him a more aggressively masculine look…new nose is a boy’s nose, too thin for his face.

”declared Peters had lost “all his unique facial character,” while others claimed the procedure made him look noticeably more feminine.for Peters’ audience. Peters said he originally consulted Salzhauer about a facial scar before deciding to move forward with the nose job.

“My nose is more straight, it’s less wide, the alar base and the tip is derotated slightly,” Peters explained after the procedure. TheThe influencer’s reveal came less than a month after surgery, despite rhinoplasty results often taking roughly six to 12 months to fully settle as swelling subsides. That timeline has done little to stop the internet from delivering its verdict. Rather than retreat from the criticism, Peters has leaned into it.

In one TikTok, he posed beside a Michael Jackson impersonator while wearing a post-operation nose bandage and jokingly asked viewers: “Who had a better nose job? ”“You’re lowkey descending,” another commenter jabbed, using Peters’s favorite looksmaxxing catchphrase against him. Peters seemed to acknowledge the growing backlash himself, reposting an old video with the caption: “ You descended, but there was once a time.

”“Once the swelling goes down, I am going to be mogging; that’s all there is to it,” Peters said during a livestream. Reading comments accusing him of being “botched,” he shrugged off the brutal opinions.

“Whatever you guys want to claim, I don’t give a f---, personally; I know it looks good,” he added. , a cosmetic procedure that alters the appearance of the ears, and had his impacted wisdom teeth removed. The resulting facial swelling sparked another round of online mockery, prompting him to tell viewers: “Please don’t bully me. I am just bloated, that’s it.

”, he said he began taking testosterone at 14 and later experimented with a wide range of drugs and pharmaceuticals in pursuit of what he describes as “biohacking. ”Among the treatments he has publicly discussed are testosterone replacement therapy, aromatase inhibitors intended to keep his growth plates open longer, and even methamphetamine, which he said he used to suppress his appetite.

Using a trophy before his parents confiscated it, and later his own fists, Peters said he hoped to create “microfractures” that would rebuild stronger.





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