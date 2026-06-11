Manny Jacinto Open to Returning as Qimir in Star Wars Universe

Following the cancellation of The Acolyte, actor Manny Jacinto expresses his eagerness to reprise his role as the mysterious dark side user Qimir, praising the collaborative effort of the production team.

The Star Wars franchise has experienced a tumultuous yet fascinating period recently, characterized by a sharp divide between its streaming successes and its theatrical challenges.

One of the most notable highlights of the year was the release of the animated series Maul - Shadow Lord on Disney+, which captured the imagination of the global fanbase. The show was praised for its deep dive into the psyche of one of the series most complex villains, earning near-perfect reviews and securing a second season renewal. This streaming victory stood in stark contrast to the theatrical release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

While audiences generally enjoyed the film, it has struggled significantly at the box office, with some analysts predicting it may become the lowest-grossing entry in the entire cinematic history of the saga, potentially falling below the figures of Solo. This disparity has led to widespread discussions among fans and critics regarding the phenomenon of content saturation.

Many believe that the sheer volume of series on Disney+ has cannibalized the desire for big-screen experiences, making the franchise feel more like a television property than a cinematic event. Among the various streaming experiments, The Acolyte stood out as a bold departure from tradition. It was the first live-action project to venture far beyond the confines of the Skywalker Saga, transporting viewers hundreds of years before the events of The Phantom Menace.

By exploring the High Republic era, the show offered a fresh perspective on the Jedi Order at the height of its power and the insidious ways the dark side can permeate a seemingly peaceful society. Although the series received strong reviews and maintained a healthy viewership, it was canceled after its first season, leaving many narrative threads unresolved. This decision sparked a wave of disappointment across the community, leading to persistent campaigns for a revival.

Fans were particularly captivated by the mystery surrounding the antagonist, a dark side user known as The Stranger, who was later revealed to be Qimir. The portrayal of Qimir was brought to life by actor Manny Jacinto, whose performance was widely cited as one of the strongest elements of the series. Jacinto managed to imbue the character with a blend of menace and charisma that made Qimir a standout figure in the Star Wars rogues gallery.

During a recent appearance at the Indiana Comic Convention, Jacinto was asked about the possibility of returning to the role, specifically if the new LucasFilm CEO, Dave Filoni, were to extend an invitation. The actor responded with immediate enthusiasm, making it clear that he would jump at the chance to step back into the boots of the apprentice of Darth Plagueis.

However, Jacinto was quick to deflect the individual praise, emphasizing that the success of the character was the result of a massive collaborative effort. Jacinto specifically highlighted the vision of creator and writer Leslye Headland, noting that Qimir could not have existed without her guidance. He extended his gratitude to the costume designers, the writing staff, and the production team, arguing that the depth and visual identity of The Stranger were products of a collective creative engine.

This humble approach resonated with fans, who see the potential for Qimir to evolve into a major player in the broader Star Wars mythos. As the franchise navigates its future under Filoni, there remains a glimmer of hope that the storytelling seeds planted in The Acolyte might bloom in future projects, whether through a formal revival of the series or a separate spin-off.

The desire for more nuanced explorations of the dark side, exemplified by Qimir, suggests that the audience is hungry for characters who operate in the grey areas of the Force, moving beyond the simple dichotomy of light and dark. This sentiment underscores a growing demand for narrative risk-taking within the franchise, as fans seek out stories that challenge the established lore while respecting the core essence of the galaxy far, far away





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