Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh launches probe after 11 deaths and 180 hospitalizations from suspected methanol in illegal liquor across the state.

Eleven individuals have succumbed to suspected poisonings, and over 180 others are currently receiving medical treatment in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur following the consumption of tainted alcohol. The tragic incident has triggered an immediate official investigation led by state authorities to determine the source of the toxic substance and prevent further casualties among the local population.

Chief Minister Leads Emergency Response Efforts

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited a hospital on Friday to inspect the condition of patients hospitalized after consuming the illicit liquor. In a public statement issued the same day, the Chief Minister confirmed the gravity of the situation, stating that the victims fell ill directly after drinking the contaminated beverage. He emphasized that the state government is fully engaged in managing the health emergency and ensuring adequate care for those affected by the poisoning.

Also read Study: Beer And Hard Liquor Raise Kidney Injury Risk By Up To 15% More Than Wine

Over 180 Hospitalized in Last 48 Hours

According to the statement released by the Chief Minister, more than 180 patients have been admitted to two hospitals in the region so far. The death toll reached 11 within the last 48 hours, highlighting the rapid onset of symptoms and the severity of the toxicity involved. Medical teams are currently working around the clock to stabilize the critical cases, as the number of admissions continues to strain local healthcare resources.

Methanol Poisoning Threatens Public Health in India

Deaths linked to illicit or adulterated alcohol are regularly reported in India, where cheap liquor sold outside regulated channels often contains methanol. This highly toxic industrial chemical is frequently used as a substitute for ethanol in illegal brewing operations, posing a severe risk to consumers who are unaware of the contamination. The widespread availability of such unregulated products remains a persistent public health challenge across various regions of the country.

Advertisement

Similar Tragedies Occurred in Maharashtra and Gujarat

India has seen recurring outbreaks of alcohol poisoning, with recent incidents underscoring the dangerous prevalence of methanol-tainted drinks. In May, at least 15 people died after drinking methanol-laced illicit liquor in Pune and the neighboring Pimpri-Chinchwad area in the western state of Maharashtra. This was followed by another tragedy in August, when 13 people died and more than 60 were affected after consuming tainted liquor in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, according to local media reports.

Illegal Liquor Markets Drive Ongoing Danger

Such liquor is widely consumed across India, driven by economic factors that make regulated beverages less accessible to some demographics. A bottle of illicit alcohol can sometimes sell for less than a dollar, making it an attractive but deadly alternative for consumers seeking inexpensive intoxicants. The low cost incentivizes illegal producers to cut corners with dangerous chemicals, resulting in periodic health crises that claim lives and require urgent government intervention to regulate the market effectively.