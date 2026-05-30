Manhunt underway for suspect in Virginia accused of killing sheriff's deputy

Deputy Logan Utt was killed in the line of duty while serving the community, the sheriff's office said.

A manhunt is underway in Virginia for a suspect accused of killing a sheriff's deputy while he was conducting a welfare check, law enforcement officials said.

Deputy Logan Utt was fatally shot after police received a request from a family member to do a welfare check at the location, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said. A man at the home opened fire on the two deputies who responded to the location, according to the sheriff's office. The deputies returned fire, the sheriff's office said, and both were hit by gunfire. Utt was pronounced dead, while the second deputy was struck in his ballistic vest.

That deputy is currently receiving medical evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition, officials said.

"Deputy Utt was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished family member, friend, and respected member of our law enforcement family. His service, courage, and dedication will not be forgotten," the sheriff's office said in a statement. A search is underway for the suspect. He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, law enforcement officials said.on social media.

"I encourage anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to contact Virginia State Police. My thoughts are with the deputy's family and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office as we work through this awful situation. "





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UCLA copes with pressure of being No. 1 target without ace Logan ReddemannInjured UCLA pitcher Logan Reddemann will miss the Los Angeles Regional, but the Bruins are confident they have the talent and poise to win without him.

Read more »

Manhunt underway in Hawaii for ‘extremely dangerous’ suspect linked to 3 deathsAuthorities on the Big Island were searching for Jacob Daniel Baker, who is believed to be responsible for or involved in all three deaths, a police official said.

Read more »

Suspect in killings of 3 elderly men in Hawaii arrested after massive manhuntA man wanted in connection with the killings of three elderly men was caught after a massive search of Hawaii's Big Island that had left residents on edge.

Read more »

Search underway for man suspected of killing a Virginia sheriff's deputyA Virginia sheriff's deputy was killed and another wounded Friday when a man opened fire on deputies.

Read more »