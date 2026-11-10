Manhunt underway for armed suspects after shooting at California university dorm

Police are hunting down six suspects after a late-night shooting inside a California university dorm cast a chill over the entire campus.

Police are hunting down six suspects after a late-night shooting inside a California university dorm cast a chill over the entire campus. University police arrived at the scene within one minute and no injuries were reported.

“The safety and security of our campus community remains our highest priority. We are grateful that no one was injured, and we appreciate the cooperation and support of our campus community as the investigation continues,” the university wrote in a statement. Three of the individuals are believed to be around 6 feet, two people at around 5 feet 10 inches and one other between “5 feet 6 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches.

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” All six suspects were seen fleeing towards J Street and are not believed to be Sacramento State students. Three of them were armed with handguns.

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“I’m definitely questioning the safety a little bit because if they were not people who lived in Klamath, I want to know how they got inside,” Dan Quae, a freshmen at the school,Klamath Hall, located in the school’s North Village area, mainly houses freshmen students. Other buildings such as Sutter Hall and Sierra Hall are also located in the vicinity and is mostly occupied by first-years.

During Sacramento State’s opening football game, gunshots were heard from a parking structure where three women were found injured. A short time later, officers responded to a crash nearby campus and found a man who had also been shot. Rudy Corona