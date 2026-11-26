Vista sheriff deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot during a verbal dispute outside a CVS pharmacy on Civic Center Drive. Witnesses reported hearing yelling and seeing the shooting around 1:30 PM on Friday. Authorities describe the incident as isolated and are asking the public to provide any information.

Sheriff deputies said it appears the verbal dispute started at the corner of South Santa Fe Avenue before ending outside CVS on Civic Center Drive.

A manhunt is underway after a man was shot and killed outside a CVS pharmacy in Vista. NBC 7’s Jeanette Quezada has the story. Deputies are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man in Vista following a dispute on Wednesday. Sheriff deputies said it appears the verbal dispute started at the corner of South Santa Fe Avenue before ending outside CVS on Civic Center Drive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just heard yelling, cussing, and stuff like that and it led to that,” Daniel Owens who witnessed the shooting said. “Off of my peripheral vision, I look over to my right side, and I’d seen the guy shoot him a couple of times and he went down. ” Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon near the CVS on Civic Center Drive.