Manhunt launched for convicted predator who vanished after trafficking teenage girls

South Yorkshire Police are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Sharam Muhamadi, 21, who absconded after being granted bail during a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. He was convicted in his absence of two counts of trafficking girls for exploitation, alongside Bawan Hawre, 28, who was found guilty of rape, grooming and false imprisonment charges.

Police launch manhunt for convicted predator who vanished after being found guilty of trafficking teenage girls for sexual exploitation. Sharam Muhamadi , 21, absconded after being granted bail during a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in which he and another man were convicted of abusing vulnerable girls as young as 12.

South Yorkshire Police said officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Muhamadi, who is believed to have travelled to Birmingham between May 16 and May 18. His last confirmed sighting was in Birmingham city centre on May 18. Muhamadi, from Doncaster, failed to attend court after being released on bail and was convicted in his absence of two counts of trafficking girls for exploitation.

Assistant chief constable Hayley Barnett said: 'We are wholly focussed on finding Muhamadi and ensuring he faces the consequences of his actions. Officers have been relentlessly pursuing all lines of enquiry. We are keeping an open mind of his whereabouts. We believe he is still in the country, but if he is found abroad, we will seek the government's help in doing everything we can to extradite him.

We will not stop until we find him, and we will ensure these young girls get the justice they deserve.

' Bawan Hawre, 28, formerly from Doncaster, was found guilty of rape, grooming and false imprisonment charges. Police believe Muhamadi remains in the UK but have not ruled out the possibility that he could attempt to leave the country. The conviction followed an investigation launched by South Yorkshire Police in August 2024 after a missing teenage girl told authorities she was being sexually exploited. As detectives examined the allegations, six more victims aged between 12 and 16 were identified.

The jury heard Muhamadi and his co-defendant Bawan Hawre used fake names to contact girls on social media, offering them vapes, e-cigarettes and money. After arranging meetings, the pair would provide the girls with alcohol and drugs before abusing them, jurors were told. The court also heard the victims were transported between Barnsley and Doncaster in order to be exploited. Hawre, 28, stood trial and was convicted of sexual offences against seven teenage girls.

He was found guilty of six counts of trafficking, six counts of rape, as well as grooming and false imprisonment offences. Muhamadi was convicted in his absence of two counts of trafficking girls for exploitation. Both men are due to be sentenced on June 11





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sharam Muhamadi Bawan Hawre South Yorkshire Police Sheffield Crown Court Trafficking Teenage Girls

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toledo police following 'multiple leads' as manhunt enters 3rd day after festival shootingPolice say at least two gunmen shot 12 victims near Toledo's Old West End Festival, with ages ranging from 14 to 61. All are in stable condition.

Read more »

South Korea Police Reportedly Raid Bithumb in Lawmaker Hiring Influence ProbeSouth Korean police reportedly raided Bithumb as part of an investigation into allegations that lawmaker Kim Byung-gi sought to influence crypto-sector hiring decisions involving his son.

Read more »

Affidavit: Video, confession led police to suspect in South Austin trash can murderSurveillance video and an interview with the suspect led Austin police to charge a 68-year-old man in the death of a man found in a South Austin trash can, acco

Read more »

South Elgin residents asked to avoid area amid large police investigationOfficials in South Elgin are urging residents to avoid a part of the northwest suburb amid a large police presence for an investigation on Tuesday.

Read more »