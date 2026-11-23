Police launch a manhunt in London's West End for a rapist targeting a woman in her 30s. Met Police delayed public appeal for six days despite busy area.

The Metropolitan Police have initiated an intensive manhunt for an unidentified sexual attacker following a rape incident in the heart of London's West End. The alarming development involves the delayed public disclosure of the crime, with authorities withholding details from the general public for nearly a week after the alleged assault occurred.

The Core Details and Attack Mechanism

The victim, a woman in her thirties, reported being raped in the Q-Park car park located off Leicester Square during the early hours of Friday, November 13. The attack took place at a time when thousands of revellers were present in the area, enjoying one of the capital's busiest nightlife destinations.

Also read No. 20 Houston vs West Virginia Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

Police responded to the report just after 1am on November 13. A Met Police source confirmed that the victim was not known to the alleged perpetrator, indicating that this was a stranger-on-stranger incident. Officers attended the scene and immediately began speaking with the victim, who continues to be supported by specialist officers throughout the investigation.

Stakeholder Positions and Investigation Delays

Details of the crime were not made public until six days later, following enquiries made by the Mail newspaper after receiving a tip-off. The Metropolitan Police stated that while they take incidents of this nature incredibly seriously, no arrests have been made at this time. Detectives are currently carrying out extensive enquiries, which include the seizure of CCTV footage from the area.

Advertisement

The investigation is being led by specialist rape and serious sexual offences detectives. These officers have already ruled out an initial potential suspect identified by a private security firm operating in the vicinity. The force has not yet released any CCTV images or footage of a suspect to the public.

According to guidance from the College of Policing, which is followed by the Met, there is no automatic release of details to the public about all serious offences, including stranger rapes. Arguments in favour of releasing information typically include warning the public when an unidentified attacker is active, generating investigative leads, and encouraging other potential victims to come forward.

Real-World Impact and Expert Opinions

Former Met PC Steve Perkins argued that the majority of stranger rapes should be proactively publicised. He suggested that the only operational reason to withhold information is if the suspect is already known and officers are conducting surveillance or phone work prior to an arrest. He noted that releasing information could jeopardize the arrest phase by alerting the suspect, but otherwise, suspect information should be released to alert the public.

Ex-Met detective Hywel Jones emphasized that the public should be made aware of stranger rapes, especially in such a busy tourist area. He stated that women need to be protected and need to have trust in the Met. However, former Met Police DI Steve Morris offered a counter-argument, stating that publicity can be a double-edged sword.

Advertisement

DI Steve Morris explained that using the media may prove useful if there is a good description, especially if there is something unusual about the assailant's appearance. He warned that if a request is not specific, it can generate an overwhelming response from the public, leading to red herrings that require follow-up. This could potentially provide lines of defence for the perpetrator.

Next Steps for Public Assistance

The Metropolitan Police added that for investigative reasons, the officers do not want to release CCTV at this time. They are urging anyone with information that could assist the investigation to call police on 101, quoting CAD 338/13NOV26, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The force continues to balance the need for public safety with the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation.