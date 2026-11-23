Met Police face criticism for delaying public warning about a Leicester Square rape for six days. A manhunt is underway for an attacker in London's West End.

A manhunt is currently underway for an unidentified assailant accused of raping a woman in the heart of London's West End, following intense scrutiny over the Metropolitan Police's decision to withhold public warnings for nearly a week. The attack occurred in the Q-Park car park off Leicester Square during the early hours of Friday, November 13, a time when thousands of people were enjoying the bustling nightlife of one of the capital's most popular destinations.

Incident Details and Timeline

The victim, a woman in her thirties, reported the sexual assault to officers just after 1am on November 13. Police responded to the scene at approximately 1:10am on Whitcomb Street in Soho to find the survivor of the crime. Detectives from the specialist rape and serious sexual offences team attended the location to speak with the victim, who continues to receive support from specialist officers throughout the investigation.

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A source within the Met Police stated that the victim does not know the alleged perpetrator, indicating the attack was committed by a stranger. Despite the gravity of the incident, details regarding the crime were not disclosed to the general public until six days after the event. The information only became known after inquiries were made by the Mail following a tip-off, highlighting a significant gap between the reporting of the crime and public awareness.

Investigation Strategy and Suspect Status

The investigation is being led by detectives who have conducted extensive enquiries, including the seizure of CCTV footage from the surrounding area. At this time, no arrests have been made, and the force has not released any images or footage of a suspect to the media. Police confirmed that they initially ruled out a potential suspect identified by a private security firm operating in the immediate vicinity of the car park.

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According to guidance from the College of Policing, which is followed by the Metropolitan Police, there is no automatic requirement to release details to the public for all serious offences, including stranger rapes. This protocol allows forces to weigh the operational benefits against potential risks to the investigation before making information public, a decision that has now come under intense review.

Debate Over Public Warning Protocols

Former Met Police PC Steve Perkins argued that the majority of stranger rapes should be proactively publicized to alert the community. He suggested that the only valid operational reason for withholding information would be if the suspect is already known and police are conducting surveillance or phone work prior to an arrest. Perkins warned that releasing information could jeopardize the arrest phase by alerting the suspect that police are aware of their identity, but noted that outside of this specific scenario, public alerts are necessary.

Expert Views on Police Transparency

Former Met detective Hywel Jones emphasized that the public should be made aware of stranger rapes, particularly in busy tourist areas like Soho. He argued that transparency is essential to protect women and maintain public trust in the Metropolitan Police. Conversely, former Met Police DI Steve Morris stated that the decision depends heavily on the circumstances, noting that publicity can be a double-edged sword if the description is vague and generates overwhelming, unhelpful responses from the public.

Impact on Public Safety and Next Steps

The delay in issuing a public appeal has raised concerns about the safety of residents and visitors in the West End. The Metropolitan Police maintain that investigative reasons currently prevent the release of CCTV footage, aiming to avoid compromising the integrity of the ongoing enquiries. The force continues to urge anyone with information to come forward, asking the public to contact police on 101 by quoting CAD 338/13NOV26 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.