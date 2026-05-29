Manhunt For Iraqi Migrant After Woman Gangraped at Maypole Festival

A young woman is thought to have been gang-raped at a traditional German maypole festival, prompting a police manhunt.

A young woman is thought to have been gang-raped at a traditional German maypole festival in a Thuringia town, prompting a police manhunt for an alleged perpetrator.

Police are searching for a 30-year-old Iraqi migrant on suspicion of having participated in the rape of a 22-year-old woman on the night of a traditional maypole festival in the small market town of Bad Klosterlausnitz in Thuringia on Tuesday. The woman was found partially clothed in the backlot of a kebab shop near the marketplace of the town the same night of its annual Maibaumfest party.

Police initially suspected a group of four migrant males who had been in the town that night, and arrested three. Two were subsequently found to have not been involved and were released,A 29 year old Syrian male remains in custody after being arrested on Wednesday, and the 30-year-old Iraqi suspect remains on the run.said “we fear for our grandchildren and daughters” after the gang rape.

The Maibaumfest is an annual tradition marking Spring and the renewal of life that is prevalent in Bavaria and southern Germany. Associated with the Maypole, traditional German costume, dancing, and eating and drinking, the Maypole time is also known for good-natured japes between neighbouring towns. Discover BavariaThe maypole has a special significance for young people in the region.

In many places, it is a tradition for the young members of the local fire brigade or the shooting club to guard the maypole. They spend the night in tents or under the stars and keep a watchful eye to make sure the tree is not stolen by neighbouring communities. Because whoever manages to steal the maypole has the right to demand a ransom from the guards – an exciting game between the communities.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manhunt underway in Hawaii for ‘extremely dangerous’ suspect linked to 3 deathsAuthorities on the Big Island were searching for Jacob Daniel Baker, who is believed to be responsible for or involved in all three deaths, a police official said.

Read more »

Suspect in killings of 3 elderly men in Hawaii arrested after massive manhuntA man wanted in connection with the killings of three elderly men was caught after a massive search of Hawaii's Big Island that had left residents on edge.

Read more »

Hawaii triple-murder suspect found in cave, arrested after dayslong manhuntAdditional court documents obtained by CNN revealed that two women sought temporary restraining orders against Baker days before the bodies were discovered.

Read more »

Jacksonville shooter who killed tow‑truck driver remains at large as police launch city‑wide manhuntA gunman fatally shot a tow‑truck driver during a repossession at a Jacksonville apartment complex on May 27. The suspect has fled, prompting a coordinated search by local, state and federal agencies and sparking calls for tighter repossession regulations.

Read more »