Manhunt Ends in Arrest of Randy Harris in Hamilton County

Randy Harris, wanted for first-degree murder and other charges, was arrested after a two-day manhunt in Hamilton County. Police cornered him at a home on Forest Dale Lane where a standoff and negotiations took place before his capture.

Police arrested Randy Harris in September 2024 after searching for him for more than 20 hours. A standoff and negotiations took place before Harris was taken into custody at his home in Hixson. At the time of his arrest, Harris faced charges of first-degree murder , reckless endangerment , and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed. The manhunt, which lasted for two days, had police throughout Hamilton County on high alert.

On Friday, law enforcement said they had him cornered in a home on Forest Dale Lane





mynbc15 / 🏆 262. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Manhunt Arrest Randy Harris Hamilton County First-Degree Murder Reckless Endangerment Firearms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clay County Photographer Randy Captures Decades of Sporting MomentsLocal photographer Randy, known for his breathtaking sports photography, shares his passion for capturing fleeting moments in time. He discusses his motivation, the challenges he's overcome, and the impact he has on the Clay County community.

Read more »

Deep freeze hitting Harris County: Officials share precautions for the cold frontHarris County is preparing for an impending Arctic front, with Judge Lina Hidalgo announcing a readiness plan to keep residents safe and warm.

Read more »

HCSO: Man killed after driving into crash investigation in East Harris CountyA man was killed after driving into a deadly crash investigation in East Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Read more »

Harris Returns to LA County to Aid Wildfire VictimsFormer Vice President Kamala Harris visited Los Angeles County to provide support to residents affected by the devastating Eaton Fire. She distributed food and thanked firefighters battling the blaze.

Read more »

Harris Supports California Wildfire Victims as Eaton Fire Ravages Los Angeles CountyFormer Vice President Kamala Harris returns to Los Angeles County to aid wildfire victims after the devastating Eaton Fire destroys thousands of structures and claims numerous lives.

Read more »

LIVE: Harris County officials address impact of record-breaking snowfallHarris County is preparing for an impending Arctic front, with Judge Lina Hidalgo announcing a readiness plan to keep residents safe and warm.

Read more »