Manheim Donnelly Honor Late Co-Star at 2026 Kids Choice Awards

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly accepted the 2026 Kids Choice Awards Watch Party prize for Zombies 4, dedicating the win to deceased castmate Carla Jeffery.

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly honored the memory of their late co-star Carla Jeffery while accepting an award for their film Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires at the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night. The pair, who have starred alongside Jeffery in the popular Disney Channel franchise, dedicated their Watch Party win to the actress, who passed away at the age of 33 in early September.

Dedication Speaks At Television City Ceremony

The tribute took place during the live broadcast from Television City, where the actors used their platform to express their deep affection for Jeffery before discussing their professional achievement. Manheim, who plays the character Zed, began his segment by addressing the audience directly with an emotional declaration that the cast loves the late actress so much.

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He then explicitly stated that the group wants to dedicate this specific award to Carla Jeffery, ensuring her legacy remained at the forefront of the evening's celebrations. Donnelly, who portrays Addison in the series, echoed these sentiments on stage, shouting out her love for Carla to reinforce the bond the cast shares with their departed colleague.

Agency Tributes Career And Personal Spirit

Jeffery, who portrayed the cheerleader Bree across multiple installments of the franchise, died on September 1, 2026. Her management agency, Alexanders Talent Management, issued a heartfelt statement following the news that highlighted her impact on audiences and her personal character.

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The agency noted that they had the privilege of watching Jeffery grow over more than 20 years into a vibrant and talented woman whose smile could light up any room. They emphasized that she shared her joy, humor, and bright spirit with viewers around the world through her role as Bree.

Alexanders Talent Management described Jeffery as family rather than just a client, asking respectfully for privacy to be granted to her grieving loved ones during this devastating time. The statement concluded by honoring her memory, asserting that her light would never be forgotten and bidding her to rest beautifully.

Message Of Acceptance And Cast Reactions

In their acceptance speech for the Watch Party award, Manheim and Donnelly also took time to connect the ceremony to the broader themes of their upcoming film. Manheim expressed gratitude to the viewers for voting for Zombies 4 and urged the audience not to forget the movie's core message regarding social inclusion.

He highlighted the film's focus on acceptance and embracing others, stating that differences serve as superpowers and encouraging everyone to be unique and be themselves. This sentiment underscores the enduring cultural relevance of the Zombies franchise and its dedication to positive social values.

Following the initial announcement of Jeffery's passing, both Manheim and Donnelly shared personal tributes on social media to honor her life. Manheim posted a message on Instagram Stories calling her the sweetest, kindest, and most loving person he knew, using the nickname Carlaboo.

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Donnelly later shared a more detailed reflection online, describing her initial state of denial upon hearing the news. She praised Jeffery as a one-of-a-kind individual with a strong will and a contagious laugh, noting that she genuinely radiated positivity and cared deeply for the people she loved.

Final Moments And Ongoing Legacy

The timeline of events surrounding Jeffery's final days includes her last social media post, which was shared on July 26. This post featured highlights from Donnelly's birthday party, showcasing the close professional and personal friendships within the cast before her untimely death.

Jeffery's passing occurred more than two months prior to the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards, yet her presence continued to influence the cast and their public appearances. The cause of death was not disclosed in the official statement from her management, leaving fans and colleagues to remember her primarily through her vibrant on-screen performances.

The dedication at the awards ceremony served as a public reaffirmation of the cast's commitment to honoring Jeffery's memory. By integrating her name into their acceptance speech, Manheim and Donnelly ensured that the audience recognized the significant loss felt by the entire Zombies production team and fanbase.

As the franchise moves forward with Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the emotional weight of Jeffery's absence remains a poignant part of the story. The cast's unified tribute at the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards highlights the enduring impact of her contribution to the Disney Channel hit series.