Manheim Central High School hiring new head football coach for 2026-27 season

Manheim Central High School appears to be searching for a new head coach for its football program.

Manheim Central High School appears to be moving in a new direction with its football program. This indicates head coach Dave Hahn may not return to the team for what would be his 12th season.

Hahn is still listed as the team's head coach onCBS 21 reached out to the district Friday to confirm if Hahn was leaving the team and why, but we have not heard back. Since Hahn became head coach in 2015, the Barons have gone 100-33 overall, according to MaxPreps. This success includes two District III titles and a PIAA championship game appearance.

Manheim Central is coming off of a down year by its standards —a 5-5 season that was good for fourth in its conference. Two men have been charged for their role in a large-scale drug trafficking scheme in Pennsylvania, officials announced Friday. State police said they seized theOfficials are investigating after a body was reportedly recovered from the Susquehanna River Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch confirmed they received a report of a bThe Lower Paxton Township supervisor, Charles Stuart, confirmed to CBS 21 Friday that he intends to submit his resignation next Tuesday, following a recent alleIn an overnight escapade, a Harrisburg man snuck onto two trains, where he tried to take control of both, according to charging documents.





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