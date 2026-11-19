Including this year's hero 'opera coat'...

This week, I’ve turned to one of my favourite high street stores to find pieces to elevate your festive wardrobe. Mango hits the spot when it comes to innovative design but also price points that are really affordable.

I’ve chosen a capsule collection that can be mixed and matched but will inject some glamour into your look, as well as having longevity beyond thisI’m starting with an amazing fringed opera coat. This is the key buy of the season to bring real drama to everything else – from jeans to a black dress – I love the paisley pattern and the unexpected colour but it’s the fringing that’s the star of the show here.

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Now the lace bralette below may feel like a bold choice but worn under a tuxedo jacket – like the one here – and with high-waisted trousers – it will just peek out and show a flash of skin. It’s a modern way to mix tailoring with something more feminine and provocative. It will work just as well peeking out under a cashmere cardigan too.

A note on tailoring – it’s still my favourite way to look sharp yet polished in the evening and the trousers here are a good investment to wear with little party tops – ditto the cropped tuxedo as an alternative to a longer version. At the other end of the spectrum, this white sequin slip dress is so pretty and ethereal.

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The shoestring straps and simple cut make it feel a bit more grown up – a throwback to a Nineties Kate Moss . I’d hold back on too much jewellery and wear this with undone hair too, so it feels cool and unfussy.

I’ve included a few accessories that will work with lots of different outfits – the black slingbacks with big bows and flower earrings manage to have lots of star power themselves but would also be easy extras to wear with many looks, and the gold bag is the kind of thing you’d invest in now and reach for all year around – that richer shade feels a bit more expensive than glitzier gold versions I’ve seen. Velvet kimono with fringe finish, £99.99The most useful thing to have in your wardrobe for the holiday season.

I normally opt for rhinestones, but am drawn to these oversize earrings. Sequin Strap Dress, £69.99The big tie can be knotted in a bow or worn loose. Metallic-thread handbag, £49.99