Mango owner's son arrested 'on suspicion of homicide' after his father died falling from mountain

The heir to the Mango retail fortune had an 'obsession' with money and may have played a 'premeditated' role in the death of his fashion mogul father, a court order claims. A Barcelona court on Tuesday named Jonathan Andic, 45, as a suspect in an investigation into the death of retail tycoon Isak Andic, who died when he plunged more than 328 feet from a cliff near the Catalan capital.

The heir to the Mango retail fortune had an 'obsession' with money and may have played a 'premeditated' role in the death of his fashion mogul father, a court order claims.

A Barcelona court on Tuesday named Jonathan Andic, 45, as a suspect in an investigation into the death of retail tycoon Isak Andic, who died when he plunged more than 328 feet from a cliff near the Catalan capital. In the judge's writ seen by Reuters, Judge Raquel Nieto Galvan said there was 'sufficient evidence to suggest that the death of (Isak Andic) may not have been accidental, and that (Jonathan Andic) played an active and premeditated role in his father's death'.

Judges in Spain typically investigate cases to decide whether there are sufficient grounds to go to trial. The writ is part of Nieto Galvan's pre-trial investigation, and Jonathan Andic has not been charged. The root of their bad relationship was Jonathan Andic's 'obsession with money to the extent that he asked his father (Isak Andic) for an inheritance while he was still alive', Nieto Galvan wrote.

In WhatsApp messages, Jonathan Andic expressed 'feelings of hatred, resentment and thoughts of death, and blaming his father for his situation'. Jonathan Andic wanted to either find a way to receive the inheritance while his father was still alive, 'or for the figure of the father to cease to exist, either in his thoughts or in reality', the writ said.

Jonathan Andic, the son of the founder of the Mango fashion group, Isak Andic, leaves the courthouse after posting bail, where he was questioned after being detained in an investigation of the death of his father, who was killed in a fall from a cliff near Barcelona in December 2024, in Martorell, Spain, May 19, 202





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Mango Isak Andic Jonathan Andic Obsession With Money Premeditated Role Death Of Father Investigation Barcelona Court Reuters Judge Raquel Nieto Galvan Whatsapp Messages Hatred Resentment And Thoughts Of Death Blaming His Father For His Situation Inheritance Father To Cease To Exist Investigation Reopened Footprint Left At The Scene Way The Body Fell Inconsistent With A Slip Injuries To The Palms Of The Hands Phone In His Pocket Only Been Used For Photographs At The Beginnin Loss Of The Phone Coincided With Press Reports Opportunity To Prove His Innocence

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