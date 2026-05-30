Mango Founder's Son Releases Video as Murder Investigation Intensifies

Jonathan Andic, son of deceased Mango founder Isak Andic, has published CCTV footage of his father falling months before his fatal mountain hike. The release comes as a judge outlines a case built on financial motive, alleged evidence tampering, and suspicious prior visits to the site.

The son of Mango fashion brand founder Isak Andic , Jonathan Andic , has released CCTV footage from ten months before his father's death in an attempt to demonstrate a history of accidental fall s.

The footage shows Isak, then 70, walking to a business lunch in Barcelona when his knee buckled, causing him to stagger forward toward some stairs. Two men intervened, breaking his fall. Jonathan's defence team is using this video to challenge a judge's assertion that a lack of palm injuries on Isak's body at the scene of his death in December 2024 makes an accident unlikely.

Judge Raquel Nieto Galvan had argued that ground marks did not indicate a trip or slip. The defence counters that Isak suffered from gonarthrosis, a knee condition, which could have caused a reduced reaction time during a fall. Jonathan Andic, 45, was arrested on suspicion of murder after his 71-year-old father fell almost 500 feet to his death during a hike near Barcelona in December 2024.

He has been subjected to several judicial orders, including passport confiscation, a travel ban preventing him from leaving Spain, and a requirement to appear in court weekly. The judge's 17-page document, made public after Jonathan posted €1 million in bail, alleges he had a 'bad relationship' with his father and an 'obsession' with money. She claims Isak felt 'compelled' to meet financial requests to maintain the relationship.

The document also states Jonathan scouted the Montserrat mountain range before the hike and that he reported his old iPhone 14 stolen in Ecuador, subsequently erasing its data. Investigators suspect he deleted messages from his father, which were not recovered on his new device. Jonathan's lawyer says the phone switch was delayed due to 'negligence', not a deliberate cover-up. Further complicating the case, police allege Jonathan visited the Montserrat mountain three times in the week before his father's death.

On December 10, four days before the fatal hike, he reportedly followed a route nearly identical to the one he later took with Isak. Following his arrest, Jonathan announced he would 'step away' from Mango. In an open letter, he stated he needed to focus all his energy on proving his innocence, acknowledging that the judicial process's demands meant he could not maintain the required dedication to his vice president role.

Mango's chief executive, Toni Ruiz, confirmed Jonathan would 'temporarily' step aside. The late Isak Andic, a Turkish-born entrepreneur who built one of Europe's largest fashion empires with his brother Nahman after founding Mango in 1984, was a billionaire with an estimated fortune of £3.3 billion. The company now operates over 2,800 stores in more than 120 countries, employing more than 16,000 people. Jonathan has consistently maintained his father's death was a tragic accident





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Mango Isak Andic Jonathan Andic Murder Investigation Spain CCTV Footage Accidental Fall Mountain Hiking Bail

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