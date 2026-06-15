Mango fashion heir’s tearful 911 call revealed after billionaire dad’s death plunge

“I need help, my father has fallen.”

The Mango fashion heir accused of murdering his billionaire father was heard tearfully telling cops his dad had “fallen” in a 911 call released Monday.

“I need help, my father has fallen,” said Jonathan Andic, the son of late company CEO Isak Andic, in audio “I think he fell down a ravine. Please send someone. Send an ambulance,” the 45-year-old said through sobs as he added that he “cannot see” his father in response to a question about whether the older man was conscious.

In the 3-minute call, the operator transferred Jonathan to the local fire department, who sent a team to the scene in Spain. The recording surfaced as a Spanish court heard that Jonathan took nearly 5 minutes to first call anyone after his father fell from the cliff, phoning Isak’s partner, Estefania Knuth.

The elder Andic was one of Spain’s richest men when he died at age 71 after falling 300 feet from a cliff in Montserrat outside Barcelona in December 2024. His eldest son was arrested May 19 in connection with the death. The two allegedly battled with each other in the months before the fall, with Jonathan reportedly becoming furious after learning about a recent change to his father’s will.

“It doesn’t surprise me that you thought I was capable of killing you,” Jonathan said in a chilling message to his father in July 2024, according to Spanish police. “I understand now that it was impossible to repair our relationship; I’m not surprised that the rope finally snapped,” he reportedly said in another message that same month.

It was also discovered that Jonathan visited the same spot where his father fell several times before the dad’s death, including during one trip just four days before his father’s death. The son was eventually arrested and posted bail of more than $1 million, while a judge also confiscated his passport and mandated him to appear in court weekly over fears he would try to leave the country.

Following his arrest, he announced he was stepping down as vice president of Mango, the fashion chain founded by his father, in order to focus on his legal defense. Jonathan called the accusations he is facing “serious, unjust and unfounded” in an open letter to staff. Isak Andic and his son attend a Mango fashion show in 2012. The 71-year-old father was found dead after a fall from cliffs in Spain.





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