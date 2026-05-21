Jonathan Andic, 45, named a suspect in Barcelona court over the death of his father, Isak Andic, a retail tycoon who fell from a cliff in December 2024, with Judge Nieto citing a premeditated role in the father's death, while Jonathan Andic protests his innocence, as the police have found inconsistencies in the footprints and the body's dispositions at the scene, with analytics not indicating it fell by accident.

A Barcelona court has named Jonathan Andic , the 45-year-old son of Mango fashion group founder Isak Andic , as a suspect in the investigation into his death, which occurred when he plunged over 328 feet from a cliff near Barcelona in December 2024.

The judge's writ claims there is sufficient evidence to suggest the death may not have been accidental and that Jonathan Andic played an active and premeditated role in his father's death, citing Jonathan's "obsession with money" as a contributing factor. Jonathan Andic had asked his father for an inheritance while he was still alive and expressed feelings of hatred and resentment in WhatsApp messages.

The event of 2015, when Isak Andic handed more responsibility to his son at Mango before withdrawing it, further strained their relationship, with witnesses describing a "crisis on a professional, personal, and family level," according to the writ. This led to Jonathan Andic discovering his father planned to change his will in 2024, which "produced a marked change," in him.

Jonathan Andic had attempted to reconcile with his father, accepting his proposal of a hiking excursion on December 14 to speak alone, but his suspicious behavior after the fatal excursion raised further questions. Police have reopened the case as a possible homicide and have found inconsistencies in Jonathan Andic's alibi and the scene of the crime, as well as evidence of his attempts to cover his tracks.

Despite proclaiming his innocence, Jonathan Andic is being treated as a suspect, and the investigation continues as his pre-trial dispute played out in a Barcelona court on Tuesday





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Homicide Suspect Mango Fashion Group Isak Andic Jonathan Andic Barcelona Court Cliff Death Premeditated Role Whatsapp Messages Inheritance Family Tensions Business Power Struggles Trial

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