The Advertising Standards Authority is investigating a Mango campaign featuring Alex Consani after complaints cited the model as unhealthily thin.

The Advertising Standards Authority has launched an assessment into a recent Mango advertisement featuring American model Alex Consani following multiple complaints regarding the perceived health of the featured star. The fashion retailer's 'Last Night' campaign, which showcases a variety of outfits across its digital platforms, is now under scrutiny by the UK's advertising regulator. This investigation marks the second time in less than a year that Mango has faced regulatory pressure concerning the body image of its models in marketing materials.

The Campaign Details and Complaints

The advert in question follows the 23-year-old California-born Consani as she displays different clothing items for the Spanish fashion giant on its official website and social media channels. The clip, which is also broadcast on major streaming services like Spotify, has drawn significant attention from viewers and regulators alike. The Advertising Standards Authority confirmed that it received a number of complaints regarding the advertisement, with critics arguing that the model appeared to be unhealthily thin. One viewer stated that the content was distressing to watch, citing the model's extremely slender physique as a primary concern.

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Regulatory History and Previous Rulings

This new inquiry comes shortly after the regulator held a prior dispute against Mango in 2024, where it was labeled irresponsible for featuring an unhealthily thin model on a product listing. In that instance, the image depicted a young woman standing with her arms at her sides, a pose that the regulator noted highlighted gaps between her body and her arms. The Advertising Standards Authority upheld that complaint, emphasizing that the model's upper body and hips appeared exceptionally narrow. The fashion giant did not respond to the regulator's enquiries at that time, leading to expressed concerns from the watchdog about the brand's lack of engagement. The regulator had previously advised Mango to ensure it listed products in a more responsible manner, noting that the ad in its original form should not have appeared.

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Social Backlash and Stakeholder Reactions

The new advertisement has triggered significant backlash on social media platforms, with several users describing the clip as disturbing. Critics argue that the portrayal represents a step backward for body diversity in fashion marketing. Some observers noted that while representation of all body types is important, the specific imagery in this campaign fails to meet those standards. Consani, who stands at 6ft tall, has worked with major brands such as Victoria's Secret and Marc Jacobs, but her inclusion in this specific Mango ad has sparked debate about the ethical responsibilities of high-street retailers in shaping public perception of health and beauty.

Industry Context and Future Steps

Mango is not the only major high-street chain to face accusations over its use of unhealthily thin models, as rival retailer Zara encountered similar complaints last year. The Advertising Standards Authority received complaints in May 2025 regarding Zara's website, where images of a model in an oversized pocket shirt and another in a voluminous short dress were deemed irresponsible. Zara initially defended the listings by citing the models' medical certificates and reputable industry history, but ultimately removed the images following the backlash. The regulator concluded that the clothing and posing created an impression of an unhealthily thin physique. The Advertising Standards Authority is currently assessing the complaints on the Mango ad to determine if there are grounds for further action, though a formal investigation has not yet been opened.