Mandy Moore Sparks Frenzy After Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

“If they hadn’t said it was her, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Early-oughts pop icon Mandy Moore is under fire for her “unrecognizable” appearance, with fans branding the singer an overzealous plastic surgery enthusiast. ​The 42-year-old actress and musician reflected on her most memorable beauty and fashion looks in an interview with Allure magazine this week.

While the retrospective video focused on outfits from the early music videos and films, viewers fixated on her appearance, comparing Moore’s face now with how it looked at the beginning of her career. This led to quick speculation among fans about possible cosmetic surgery.

“She did something to her eyes,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “She looks beautiful, but she didn’t need the eye surgery. ”in which she had dark hair and flushed, cherubic cheekbones. Now, 24 years later, she has grown up considerably, playing more mature roles and, outside her career, marrying musician Taylor Goldsmith, 40, in 2018. She and her husband have three young children together: Gus, 5, Oscar, 3, and Louise, 1.

Mandy Moore attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala with dark brown hair and a black dress at the Pacific Design Center in 2021. Although the pair had a nostalgic discussion over the singer’s career, the comments on Katz’s Instagram post repromoting the episode focused on fans’ perceptions of her appearance. Another user wrote, “Celebs gotta stop with the upper blephs,” referring to blepharoplasty, also known as an eye lift.

“People think everyone in Hollywood has had a nose job or some work done, but it’s not always true,” she toldin 2018. “People are going to believe what they want, and that’s fine. And if having work done is going to make somebody feel better about themselves, then more power to them. ”





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