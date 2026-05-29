Mandy Moore Revisits Iconic 2003 Vanity Fair Cover, Discusses Bold New Film Role and Behind‑the‑Scenes Tales from This Is Us

The actress reflects on the early‑2000s Vanity Fair shoot, a daring recent movie part, and candid moments on the set of This Is Us, while the entertainment community also notes the death of former NHL player Claude Lemieux.

Mandy Moore , now 40, recently opened up about one of the most iconic magazine spreads of the early 2000s, the July 2003 Vanity Fair cover that featured a lineup of teen stars such as Amanda Bynes, Alexis Bledel, Lindsay Lohan and Evan Rachel Wood.

In a candid interview she recalled the youthful atmosphere that surrounded the shoot, describing it as a "summer‑camp‑like" setting where the cast would wander from one hotel room to another, sharing meals and joking about throwing giant marshmallows off balconies. Moore said the experience felt innocent and playful, despite the fact that many of the participants were already flirting with adult behaviors.

She remembered the first time someone introduced her to a White Russian, a cocktail made with milk and vodka, and how she instantly fell in love with its creamy texture, calling it "like ice cream". The memory highlights how the early‑august era of celebrity culture blended carefree indulgence with a veneer of glamour. Beyond the nostalgic recollections, Moore also reflected on a recent acting project that pushed her out of her comfort zone.

She described a film where she plays the best friend of a character named Mary, who attempts to "save" her boyfriend from being gay and ultimately becomes pregnant. Moore praised the script for its irreverent humor and its willingness to challenge stereotypical storytelling. She admitted that the role required her to stretch beyond her established persona, hoping that the performance would "open a door" to more varied opportunities and shift public perception of her as an actress.

The actress emphasized that taking on such a divergent character was both a professional risk and a creative thrill, illustrating her desire to avoid typecasting and to explore more complex narratives. Moore also shared behind‑the‑scenes anecdotes from her time on the hit drama "This Is Us," where she and Milo Ventimiglia portrayed the beloved couple Jack and Rebecca Pearson.

Ventimiglia recounted a particularly intense filming moment when a fight scene escalated to the point where he actually swore at Moore while fully in character. The pair, along with the rest of the cast, lived together in a hotel during production, often gathering in each other's rooms for impromptu dinners or just to hang out.

Moore likened those days to being "17 or 18 years old again," noting the camaraderie felt like a small, secret summer camp that the participants were keenly aware of. This close‑knit environment contributed to the authentic chemistry seen on screen and underscored the unique blend of professionalism and youthful exuberance that defined the show's production.

In a separate, more somber note, the entertainment world mourned the passing of former NHL star Claude Lemieux, whose body was discovered by his son in a warehouse attached to a furniture store, marking a tragic end to the life of a celebrated athlete





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