Mandip Gill Reveals Surprise Engagement on Holiday

Mandip Gill, an actress known for her roles in 'Doctor Who' and 'Hollyoaks,' shares her happy news of a surprise engagement on Instagram while on holiday with her long-term boyfriend.

Doctor Who actress Mandip Gill took to Instagram to reveal her surprise engagement while on holiday with her long-term boyfriend this week. The former Hollyoaks star, who rose to fame as Phoebe McQueen when she first appeared on ITV screens in 2012, posted a photo of her with a jelly sweet ring as she confirmed the happy news with fans.

Mandip, 38, who has also featured in the likes of Cuckoo, Doctors, The Good Karma Hospital, and Casualty, had been enjoying time abroad when her boyfriend popped the question





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Doctor Who Mandip Gill Hollyoaks Actress Engagement Surprise Long-Term Boyfriend

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