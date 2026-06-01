Mandelson's Fury Over Delayed Red Box Gift for Trump

Newly released emails reveal former UK ambassador Peter Mandelson's intense frustration with Downing Street's chaotic handling of a special gift for Donald Trump: a red dispatch box mimicking those used by UK ministers. The correspondence shows a scramble within the government to produce the personalized box ahead of the US president's 2025 state visit, with Mandelson comparing the saga to the TV show The Thick of It and accusing officials of incompetence.

Newly published government emails have exposed the frantic and disorganized efforts within the UK government to secure a special gift for US President Donald Trump during his state visit to Britain in September 2025, and the intense frustration of then-ambassador Peter Mandelson over the delays.

The core of the diplomatic scramble was a request for a 'red dispatch box with the gold crest and lettering' designed to mimic the official ministerial boxes used by UK government officials, but customized with the title 'President of the United States.

' This seemingly peculiar request set off a chain of confused communications and bureaucratic inertia that infuriated Lord Mandelson, leading him to describe the situation as something 'out of Thick of it' and to admit he had 'gone tonto'-a British slang term meaning to become extremely angry or irrational-in messages to Downing Street. The saga began much earlier than the summer of 2025.

A letter dated July 10, 2025, from Barrow, Hepburn and Gale-the historic manufacturer of ministerial boxes-to Chancellor Rachel Reeves' private office, confirmed that the request for a bespoke box had originated from 'persons of influence close to President Trump.

' The manufacturer noted that discussions had actually commenced as far back as February 2025, shortly after Trump's second term began, and that the design had already been completed and approved. Production was estimated to take 8-10 weeks.

However, this timeline clearly clashed with the visit schedule, and the letter expressed a significant concern: presenting such a personalized gift by anyone other than the Prime Minister or the monarch during a state visit could be 'potentially embarrassing both to the country and the office of the Prime Minister.

' The manufacturer also drew a careful distinction, stating that after many years they had 'carefully avoided appearing to endorse anyone,' underscoring the sensitive symbolic nature of the gift. By late August 2025, with the state visit imminent, the situation had become a crisis of communication and execution. Emails between Foreign Office and Downing Street officials, and crucially from Mandelson to Keir Starmer's then-chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, painted a picture of chaos.

On August 26, 2025, Mandelson forwarded an email from senior civil servant Olly Robbins, who wrote: 'As I'm sure you know, it is clear that one of the gifts that would mean the most to the President would be a red dispatch box with the gold crest and lettering mimicking a UK Government Ministerial box but with 'President of the United States' inscribed upon it.

' Mandelson's accompanying comment was one of exasperation: 'The saga goes on. See Olly email. This is like something out of Thick of it.

' He then dropped the bombshell about the timeline: 'We are now facing the red box being presented by [redacted] after [redacted] with [redacted]. I have gone tonto on this.

' The heavy redaction suggests the message contained sharply critical remarks about the handling and the individuals responsible. The next day, August 27, Mandelson sent another scathing email to McSweeney, attaching the manufacturer's July letter. He wrote: 'What the attachment says is that Whitehall has known about this since February and it was confirmed in early July and nobody had the wit to say anything. What incompetence.

' This message laid the blame squarely at the feet of the civil service, accusing them of a catastrophic failure to escalate the matter. The anger was compounded by confusion in Washington. James Roscoe, the former deputy US ambassador, had sent angry queries to No10 staff, asking: 'Why have HMT sat on this since February?

' and stating, 'It needs to be ready in two weeks to gift for the SV (state visit). ' The Treasury was specifically accused of having 'sat on' the issue. In a final, desperate move on August 28, No10 officials discussed trying to source a red box 'from a different supplier,' indicating the originalmanufacturer might not be able to meet the accelerated timeline or that the government was seeking to circumvent internal blockages.

This last-minute scramble, coming after months of inaction, perfectly encapsulated the bureaucratic failure that Mandelson had raged against. The entire episode, as revealed in the email chain, highlights the intricate and sometimes absurdly specific nature of diplomatic gift-giving, the sensitivities around protocol and endorsement, and the friction that can occur between political appointees like an ambassador and the permanent machinery of Whitehall.

It also provides a rare, uncensored glimpse into the behind-the-scenes turmoil preceding a major international summit, with a senior envoy using populist slang to vent his fury at what he saw as a disgraceful lack of competence and urgency from his own government's administrative core





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