Mandelson Reshuffle Messages withheld as Police and Downing Street Blame Each Other

A dispute between the Metropolitan Police and Downing Street over the release of messages between Peter Mandelson and Morgan McSweeney has sparked allegations of a cover-up regarding the September 2025 Cabinet reshuffle. The withheld communications reportedly detail Mandelson's involvement in the promotions of Darren Jones and Peter Kyle, contradicting official denials.

The controversy surrounding communications between former Labour peer Peter Mandelson and ex-chief of staff Morgan McSweeney has intensified, with the Metropolitan Police and Downing Street engaging in a blame game over the failure to publish a crucial series of messages related to the September 5, 2025 cabinet reshuffle .

This reshuffle followed Angela Rayner's resignation and has raised questions about the extent of Mandelson's influence. For months, journalists have warned that the saga is descending into a cover-up, a claim now seemingly substantiated by the conflicting accounts from police and government officials. The Met asserts it did not request any messages be withheld, while Downing Street sources allege the opposite.

At least two messages are of particular importance: one concerning the appointment of Darren Jones as Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, and another regarding Peter Kyle's move from Science Secretary to Trade Secretary. Both Jones and Kyle received promotions amid reports of Mandelson's direct involvement in discussions about their roles and his close contact with Kyle over AI initiatives.

McSweeney previously told the Foreign Affairs Select Committee that Mandelson had no role in the reshuffle, though he admitted to exchanging messages about it. The withheld communications threaten to undermine that denial, especially as both Jones and Kyle were elevated. The dispute adds a new layer to the scandal, suggesting efforts to conceal the full extent of Mandelson's behind-the-scenes influence during a critical government reorganization





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Peter Mandelson Morgan Mcsweeney Keir Starmer Cabinet Reshuffle Metropolitan Police Downing Street Cover-Up Darren Jones Peter Kyle Angela Rayner

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