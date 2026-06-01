Mandelson Files Released: £1 Million, Heavy Redaction, and a Prime Minister Missing from the Paper Trail

The UK government published the 1,421-page Mandelson Files at a cost of £1 million, but the documents are heavily redacted with acres of white space and asterisks. Cabinet Office Minister Darren Jones faced questions in Parliament about the lack of transparency and the conspicuous absence of Prime Minister Keir Starmer from the record.

The release of the Mandelson Files , a 1,421-page document, was marked by unusual secrecy and physical inaccessibility. The documents had to be retrieved from a dusty counter in a parliamentary basement, a process that felt almost clandestine.

The publication itself, costing approximately £1 million, has been criticized for its environmental impact and for the massive amount of redacted content. Pages are filled with white space and asterisks, with one page (p.273 of Vol II, part II) almost entirely blank save for a few small marks and a handwritten note reading 'Happy to enlarge Peter'. This extreme redaction, described by Conservative shadow Alex Burghart as 'obfuscation', has raised significant questions about transparency.

In the House of Commons, Cabinet Office Minister Darren Jones delivered a verbose and characteristically uninformative statement, offering only vague expressions of regret for the expurgations while deflecting blame onto the police rather than Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. He emphasized that the redactions were not a political choice, a claim that did little to satisfy opposition MPs. The Prime Minister's complete absence from the paper trail was a central point of contention.

Conservative members such as Sir Julian Lewis, Sir John Whittingdale, and Sir Edward Leigh pressed the issue, with Leigh comparing the situation to the film The Man Who Never Was. Jones's smooth assurances were visibly undermined by government Whip Deirdre Costigan, who sat nearby, urgently darting her eyes from side to side.

A handful of Labour MPs were present, with Joe Powell of Kensington hoping the government would 'consider the learnings from this episode', an ironic suggestion given the digital communications that prompted the inquiry. The debate also touched on the gender composition of Downing Street, with a Plaid Cymru MP criticizing the 'boys' club' in control, a point Jones weakly countered by noting the presence of some senior women, though none were seated beside him at the time.

The entire episode has been framed as another example of opaque government conduct, with the costly, heavily redacted files failing to provide the clarity many sought. The spectacle has even sparked commentary on Jones's potential future leadership ambitions, with some satirically endorsing him as the 'anti-populist candidate'





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