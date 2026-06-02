Mandelson Files Expose Labour's Internal Chaos and 'Wrong Questions' on Tax and Benefits

Leaked documents from Lord Mandelson's ambassador appointment reveal deep criticisms from senior Labour figures, including Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden's admission that the government asks 'who can we tax' instead of focusing on life-changing outcomes, painting a picture of strategic drift and factionalism under Sir Keir Starmer.

The Mandelson Files , comprising 1,500 pages of communications related to Lord Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador, have unveiled profound internal discord and strategic disarray within Sir Keir Starmer 's Labour government.

The released documents expose candid and critical private exchanges between Lord Mandelson and Pat McFadden, now Work and Pensions Secretary, depicting a leadership perceived as lacking dynamism and a clear strategic direction. A central theme of these discussions is the government's alleged fixation on tax-and-spend policies, encapsulated by McFadden's admission that 'every meeting I have is "who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others"', which he and Mandelson concur is the wrong fundamental question.

This sentiment directly echoes former Labour Treasury minister Liam Byrne's infamous 2010 note stating 'there is no money', framing a persistent narrative of fiscal constraint and short-term managerialism that critics argue abandons long-term growth. The Conservatives were quick to label Labour 'the welfare party' following the revelation.

The files also reveal that ministers previously considered a 'huge bank levy' to fund the winter fuel allowance and to scrap the two-child benefit cap, a move McFadden warned Mandelson would be 'tantamount to abandoning long-term growth for short-term management'. The personal criticisms are severe: Mandelson asserts that 'Keir lacks verve as does the Cabinet as a whole', calling for 'more dynamism and can-do optimism' and 'panache'.

He also suggests Sir Keir's US visit was meticulously planned to avoid any spontaneous press interaction. The discourse extends to deep-seated factionalism, with Mandelson alleging that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown 'has it in for Keir (and Rachel) big time', describing him as an 'instrument of destabilisation' towards Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Regarding the botched welfare Bill, which prompted a backbench rebellion and a humiliating U-turn, McFadden despaired that 'Defeat, pull Bill or gut it - all destroy his authority', while Mandelson feared a lost vote could imperil the Prime Minister's position. The files further indicate a lack of clarity and purpose within No. 10, with Mandelson stating 'None of them really know what Keir thinks or wants. In fact most of them don't think Keir knows what he wants'.

Mandelson also criticises the economic strategy, noting after the spring statement and Trump's tariffs that he was 'very worried about the economy. Confidence is being lost.

' He panned the 'Plan for Change' mantra as meaningless without a clear growth argument, saying of Reeves: 'she was on a growth mission but without an argument about where the growth will come from or how. ' His concluding assessment is that No. 10 is 'beleaguered and bereft. It requires complete revamp.

' A McFadden spokesperson attempted to reframe the narrative, stating the minister has publicly argued for shifting focus from 'what are you entitled to' to 'how can we change your life? ', while Baroness Davidson seized on the files, declaring the 'who can we tax' quote should 'serve as this Labour government's epitaph'





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Mandelson Files Pat Mcfadden Keir Starmer Labour Party Tax Policy Benefits Welfare Government Chaos Internal Criticism Gordon Brown Rachel Reeves Economic Strategy

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