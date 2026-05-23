Mandalorian and Grogu movie unites Imperial warlords and Hutt twins in a new galactic showdown

The latest Mandalorian film follows Din Djarin and Grogu as they hunt Imperial remnants, clash with Hutt twins, and expose a hidden alliance threatening the New Republic, expanding Star Wars lore with fresh villains and political intrigue.

Warning this post contains spoilers for the new Mandalorian and Grogu movie. The latest installment picks up after season three of the television series and places Din Djarin and his young companion in the service of the fledgling New Republic.

Their assignment is to hunt down surviving Imperial warlords who have retreated to the far reaches of the Outer Rim. The film opens with a high‑octane chase across a frozen world that may be a hidden Hoth outpost. Djarin, armed with his trusty beskar armor and a newly‑acquired lightsaber, and Grogu, wielding the Force with his characteristic curiosity, confront Commander Barro, an Imperial commander who commands a small fleet of snowtroopers and a pair of aging AT‑AT walkers.

After a brutal showdown Djarin uses the cannon of the last AT‑AT to blast Barro from his interceptor, sending the warlord crashing into the icy wasteland below. Barro, portrayed by actor Hemky Madera, had previously appeared as a member of the secret Imperial Shadow Council in the series, a cabal of warlords that is plotting a coordinated comeback that could threaten the stability of the New Republic.

The movie expands on the Shadow Council’s ambitions, showing that its members are not only military remnants but also financiers of underworld enterprises across the galaxy. The second act shifts focus to Lord Janu Coin, a shrewd imperialist who has taken control of the moons of Shakari and simultaneously runs a massive criminal syndicate. Played by Jonny Coyne, Coin is revealed to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping of Rotta, the son of the infamous Jabba the Hutt.

Djarin rescues Rotta from a gladiatorial arena and learns that Coin is also known as Commander Coin, the next target on the New Republic’s purge list. The capture of Coin yields valuable intelligence about a deeper threat: the Hutt twins who are vying for control of the galaxy’s underworld after Jabba’s death. The twins, cousins of Jabba, first appeared in The Book of Boba Fett and now operate from a palace on Nal Hutta, the Hutt homeworld.

They present themselves as reluctant allies, offering Djarin information on the Shadow Council in exchange for the return of Rotta, but their true motive is to eliminate the last of Jabba’s bloodline and cement their dominance over the Hutt syndicate. The third segment of the story plunges viewers into the complex politics of the criminal underworld.

The twins, known only as the Twin Sisters, have a history of ruthless expansion, having previously tried to wrest control of Jabba’s former palace on Tatooine from Boba Fett. Their failure forced them to retreat to Nal Hutta where they have consolidated power through alliances with rival syndicates and longstanding ties to the remnants of the Empire.

The film reveals that the twins have been supplying weapons and intel to several Imperial warlords, effectively creating a feedback loop that strengthens both the Imperial remnants and the Hutt syndicate. This alliance is a key plot point because it shows how the galaxy’s old enemies can find common cause against the New Republic, illustrating that the fall of the Empire did not bring an end to organized evil but rather forced it into new, more covert forms.

In the final act Djarin and Grogu confront the twins in a sprawling battle that moves from the neon‑lit streets of Nal Hutta to the icy cliffs of the hidden Hoth outpost. The confrontation is not only a physical clash but also a moral one, as Djarin must decide whether to pursue total eradication of the Hutt family or to negotiate a fragile peace that could prevent further bloodshed.

The movie ends on a tentative note, with the New Republic gaining a better understanding of the Shadow Council’s scope, but with the twins still at large, hinting at future conflicts. The narrative weaves together familiar elements of Star Wars lore—the Imperial remnants, the Hutt clans, and the legacy of bounty hunters—while expanding the canon with new characters and deeper explorations of galactic politics.

Fans of the series will recognize the continuity of themes such as loyalty, redemption, and the ever‑present danger of power vacuum after the fall of a regime, making the film a compelling addition to the ever‑growing Star Wars saga





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Star Wars The Mandalorian Villains Hutt Syndicate Imperial Remnant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Rotta the Hutt Figure from Star Wars: The MandalorianHot Toys has released a new 1/6 scale Rotta the Hutt figure inspired by his return in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Rotta, who was kidnapped as a baby during the Clone Wars, has grown into a formidable character in the galactic underworld. The collectible stands about 12.3 inches tall and features a newly crafted head sculpt with detailed wrinkles and a realistic skin texture. Pre-orders are live now and the figure is set for a 2027 release.

Read more »

The Mandalorian and Grogu - Major Sequel and Standalone StoryThe Mandalorian and Grogu is a major sequel to the popular TV series 'The Mandalorian' and a standalone story that takes place on the same timeline. It revolves around Din Djarin and his gifted, Force-sensitive adopted child Grogu, as they embark on a job for the New Republic to track down remaining Imperial sympathizers. The movie also features appearances from familiar faces like Zeb Orrelios and Rotta the Hutt, as well as the start of a new era for the Star Wars franchise. Grogu officially becomes Din Grogu, serving as the title character, and takes Mando as his proper apprentice, even getting his own helmet.

Read more »

The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Theatrical Movie Worth the Wait?The Mandalorian and Grogu, a theatrical movie based on the popular live-action television series, has finally arrived on the big screen. The movie follows the titular bounty hunter Din Djarin and his foundling pal Grogu as they pursue an unusual bounty for the New Republic and their new boss, Colonel Ward.

Read more »

The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Review: Time for a New Era in Star Wars?The latest Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, has received mostly divisive reviews after the divisive reaction to its third season. The movie, which serves as a continuation from the series, features Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and the lovable Grogu, but it seems to have held onto many of the same problems from Season 3, including a focus on old Star Wars themes and characters that feel bubblegum to new viewers. The author believes that to recapture the magic, Star Wars needs to move forward and explore new, unknown territories.

Read more »