Mandalorian and Grogu Marks New Low for Star Wars Opening Weekend

The latest film in the Star Wars franchise opened to $82 million, earning a $37 million deficit compared to its predecessor Solo: A Star Wars Story. Despite the negative reviews, the film is set to rake in an estimated $165 million worldwide.

The Mandalorian And Grogu , the latest film in the Star Wars franchise, hit theaters on Friday, and the opening weekend box office numbers marked a new low.

With the Pedro Pascal-led feature earning $82 million in its opening weekend, it's the worst Star Wars opening since Disney acquired it in 2012. However, it will bring in an estimated $102 million through Memorial Day. , and The Wrap reported it will rake in an estimated $165 million worldwide.

The Mandalorian And Grogu follows 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opened to $84 million over its first weekend – or $112 million after adjusting for inflation, per Fox News. By that calculation, The Mandalorian came in $30 million under its predecessor in its opening weekend.

The Mandalorian And Grogu, the latest film in the Star Wars franchise, hit theaters on Friday, and the opening weekend box office numbers marked a new low With the Pedro Pascal-led feature earning $82 million in its opening weekend, it's the worst Star Wars opening since Disney acquired it in 2012 Solo's Memorial Day gross was $103 million, or $139 after adjusting for inflation, setting the Mandalorian $37 million behind it. The latest Star Wars production cost about $165 million and currently has a 62% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 89% audience score





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