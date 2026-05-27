‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ Blasts to No. 1 at U.K. and Ireland Box Office

Disney's 'Star Wars' spinoff 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' captured the top spot at the U.K. and Ireland box office, debuting to $7.1 million.

Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh Amazon MX Player Series ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ Sets June Premiere Date The Mandalorian and Grogu” moved to second place in its sixth week of release but sustained momentum, taking $2.4 million for a robust cumulative total of $59.5 million.

Universal also claimed the No. 3 position with horror-romance “Paul McCartney Explores His Ever-Present Past in 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane,' a Delightful Return to Wings-Era Form: Album Review 'Low Expectations’ Review: Eivind Landsvik’s Tender, Joachim Trier-Adjacent Drama Wisely Suggests Embracing Stillness is Tougher Than It Looks Disney’s “The Devil Wears Prada 2” was in fourth place during its fourth weekend, adding $1.5 million to its lifetime haul, and now has a cume of $40.6 million. ” recorded $1.1 million.

“The Sheep Detectives,” distributed by Sony, followed in sixth place during its third weekend, pulling in $723,515 for a total of $8.7 million. Paramount debuted supernatural horror film “Passenger” at number seven, which took in $451,225 over its opening frame. Universal scored another entry in the top 10 with “Finding Emily,” which launched at No. 8 with $286,070.

Rounding out the chart, Universal’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” took ninth place in its ninth week with $163,220 for a cume of $50.4 million. Picturehouse Entertainment’s “The Christophers” finished 10th in its second frame, adding $155,270 for an aggregate total of $1.1 million. Looking ahead to the upcoming frame, leading the charge into over 300 locations is A24’s horror-mystery “Backrooms,” directed by Kane Parsons and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve.

Lionsgate U.K. is also targeting a wide footprint of 300+ sites with John Carney’s musical comedy “Power Ballad,” featuring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. Joining them in the wide-release tier is Black Bear’s drama “Tuner,” directed by Daniel Roher and starring Leo Woodall alongside Dustin Hoffman. Universal is launching Kristin Scott Thomas’s star-studded directorial debut “My Mother’s Wedding,” which features Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham.

Concurrently, Vertigo Releasing is rolling out James Lucas’s “Moss & Freud,” starring Ellie Bamber and Derek Jacobi. On a more limited scale, Icon Film Distribution debuts Andrew Durham’s “Fairyland” in 25+ locations, while Trinity Films releases Herman Yau’s “We’re Nothing At All” across a similar footprint. Modern Films rounds out the new contemporary titles with a limited release of Lena Vurma and Thor Klein’s “Leonora in the Morning Light.

” Nostalgia and repertory cinema will also play a significant role in the weekend’s marketplace. Park Circus is celebrating a milestone with a 25th-anniversary 4K restoration of the comedy classic “Legally Blonde,” hitting 100+ screens. Action fans will see Arrow Films bring John Woo’s “Bullet in the Head” back to theaters via a 4K restoration across 25+ screens, while Curzon presents a 4K reissue of the acclaimed “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

” Event cinema rounds out the schedule with National Theatre Live’s “Playboy of the Western World – NT Live 2026” on Thursday, followed by Trafalgar Releasing’s presentation of the opera “El Ultimo Sueno De Frida Y Diego – Met Opera 2026” on Saturday. From Kyrgyzstan to Brazil, Alternativa Film Festival Reels in Pics From Asia, Latin America





Variety / 🏆 108. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Mandalorian and Grogu's Opening Weekend Haul Falls Short of ExpectationsThe Mandalorian and Grogu delivered a haul in the same range as those of Project Hail Mary, Dune: Part Two, and Avatar: Fire and Ash, but considered in isolation, the picture changes

Read more »

The Mandalorian and Grogu Do It Right This TimeThe live-action movie has pulled two beloved bounty hunters from the animated series The Clone Wars into live-action, and they do not disappoint. Embo immediately steals every scene he is in, bringing a new level of energy and unpredictability to the franchise. Hired by the Hutt Twins to hunt Mando down after he breaks their agreement, Embo and his companion Marrok become one of the most entertaining threats in the movie.

Read more »

Memorial Day Weekend Box Office: ‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ Opens to $100 Million Domestically, $163 Million Globally'The Mandalorian and Grogu' topped the box office in its Memorial Day weekend debut.

Read more »

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ opens below ‘Solo’ in weakest Disney-era ‘Star Wars’ debut“The Mandalorian and Grogu” hauled in an estimated $82 million domestically over its first three days in theaters, according to CNBC.

Read more »